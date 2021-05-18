Inflation

Fundação Instituto de Administração
Macroeconomics for Business Management
Fundação Instituto de Administração

4.8 (251 ratings)

13K Students Enrolled

Reviews

AJ

Dec 26, 2022

Till now the most capturing and easy to understand videos i have watched. The instructor is too good and compells you to hear everything and complete the course

KG

May 22, 2022

A good condensate to learn the basics of macroeconomics.

As the full PDF is provided, the ones who wants to deep dive can also do it.

Inflation, Monetary Policy, and Balance of Payments

Inflation9:53

    Roberto Dumas Damas

    M.Sc., CFA

