10. Fashion, Luxury, and Millennials: Interviews (Additional Material)

And talking about millennials, we had the chance to interview a couple of American MBAs from Stern Business School in New York, visiting us here in Italy for a study trip about fashion and luxury. We are very interested in understanding how they see luxury as millennials, as this age group we are very interested in. >> Good morning, my name is Nabeel Bendago and as you know, we're here today to discuss the fashion and the luxury online class that Bocconi is about to offer. And we have our MBA candidates today: Winston, Mara, to have their feedback on what they think. But before we go on and talk about that, I would like you guys to introduce yourselves. >> Yeah, thanks so much. My name is Winston Tracy. I'm a current NYU Stern MBA candidate. I'll actually be finishing up pretty soon. I currently work in housing and real estate, but I'm looking to move more into traditional marketing and event planning side of things. So it's a huge passion of mine. So that's what I'm currently looking to go into. >> Well, great. >> My name is Mara De Los Santos. And I work for one of the number one retailers in the U.S in product development. And this reason why I am at Stern is because, I have a strong desire to be part of the fashion industry, so really interested in moving from retail into fashion. >> Well thank you so much for introducing yourselves, and that will lead us to our main question. First of all, the fashion part, what do you guys think about fashion, from our generation's perspective, if you defined it? >> Yeah, it's a really interesting question. You know the generation the millennial generation. Has moved so fast with technology. And I think, fashion sort of speaks to that. So much, so many of us are really about the individual. And, and fashion really is our statement our time to say who are we. Whatever fashion that we decide to go with its, its. As our self expression. So me as Winston Tracey, when I decide whatever fashion I want to go with, it's me saying this is who I am and this is what I represent. So, it's a very individual expression for me. >> For me when I think of fashion, I think of three main things. Disposable, I want it now, and emotional. So for me, fashion I think is a very, emotional experience. you, I want to walk into a store and, if I see something that I like, something that appeals to me emotionally because it looks, I like the way it feels or I like the way it looks or it's, the latest trend. it somehow has a connection to me and that's, what's driving me to buy it. I say that it's disposable, because I want to be able to use it, but then, you know, at the end of the season, it's most likely no longer going to be useful to me, so I want to look for the next best thing And I think that's really important for millennials, especially for like the the price point that. Appeals to millennials, because for young professionals, we want to look good, but, we don't want to buy something that's going to be too stagnant, that's, that's not going to be relevant in a couple seasons. And I would say the reason why I said I want it now is, because we want everything. Yesterday, because of the whole technological revolution, and the way that is impacting the fashion industry, we now have different expectations. So, we really want to be able to walk into a store, and either be able to purchase it online, or be able to have it sent to our house, or maybe we want to go to a store and we want to buy something for our party during the weekend, and we want to be able to have it for that party. So for me I would sum it up with those three things. >> Well thank you again, for giving us that much of feedback on the fashion part. Now since we're offering not just fashion classes online, we're also doing luxury classes, so we were approached to ask you, what do you exactly. Same question, from the luxurious perspective, what do you think of luxury, from, like, our generation? >> Yeah, luxury is interesting. You know, being an MBA student, you know you think about luxury, you know, a lot of us are, are doing this to sort of increase where we want to go in life. When I think about luxury, it's funny for me, I think about Jay Z, he had a song and part of his song he, he talked about I stepped out of a photo shoot looking like wealth. And to me that's what I'm thinking about. Like I just look like wealth. I'm luxurious. I've worked hard enough where I've achieved something that, you know, means something to me and the people that I'm around. Luxury means that I can partake in certain things, and I have a certain lifestyle that really suits who I want to be. It's a sort of this over artean thing that it's your dream. it, you know, I step out in New York City and I look across, and I see the Empire State building, and I see the Chrysler Building. I'm on the 20th floor and I just feel a feeling that, you know, it's not really tangible, you can't touch. And for me that's what luxury is. And it's this constant movement towards, I think a lot of, you know, millennials feel very similarly about luxury. It's a pinnacle that you want to reach at some point, because it represents the life style that you want to have. >> For me I would say luxury, is having the best of the best in all aspects of life. So, whether it be with the type of food that you eat, the type of drinks that you have. The clothes that you wear, your accessories, it's just experiential. Like all, in all aspects you're having the best of the best. That's what it is to me. >> Well thank you, so much for being here today. We want to thank our MBA candidates, for the insightful feedback that's been given today. And we would like to wish you the best, and enjoy your trip to New York.