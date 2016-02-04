Case Study: DSQUARED2

In this clip we are going to analyze two companies in relation to their stylistic identity. Dsquared2 a fashion design brand and Bottega Veneta the essence of luxury. But let's start with Dsquared2. Dsquared2 is an International group that was founded by two Canadians twins Dean and Dan Caten. The name, the brand name Dsquared2 comes from a play between the name of the two twins, Dean and Dan, squared actually to enhance the energy and the creativity of the two designers. In a few years, the company became a great success, a glamorous brand, and in 2013, the company has a turnover of around 200 million Euro. The company is organized with a network of licensing partners, their ready-to-wear is managed and distributed by Staff International an Italian company; Marcolin is taking care of the eyewear; ITF of the fragrances business and ISA of the beachwear and underwear business. Leather goods and shoes are directly supervised by Dsquared2 through a network of suppliers. Let's say that the extraordinary success of this company is based not only on the creative vision of the twins, but also on the relation that they were able to create with the celebrities from sport stars to singers and celebrities such as Madonna. But let's now talk and discover more about Dsquared2 in terms of their product and their stylistic identity. Dean and Dan love to say they are born in Canada, live in London and they are “Made in Italy.” This moto recalls the origin of their style. Born in Canada means roots, air, space, and nature. Living in London means, society, vibe, energy, and inspiration. Then “Made in Italy” stands for charm, style, and exquisite tailoring. What about the Brand’s DNA and philosophy coming from this background and this heritage. Dsquared2 is associated to a sophisticated chic. It's irreverent, it's young at heart, trend setting, ironic, and, there is a lot of sensual playfulness that you might find in the advertising, in the window display, and in its relation with celebrities. The brand image that is reflected from this Brand’s DNA is proposing to the customer a full lifestyle. A jet set mood, as they say. The designers themselves are spokespersons. They proposed their lifestyle that they call as jeans and tux, that stands for tuxedo. Jeans and tux are talking about a lifestyle that is at the same time exclusive and accessible. The Brand’s DNA is also always reflected into the printed advertisement. The plays again with the codes of irony and sensual playfulness. In terms of style Dsquared2 is a mix between tailoring and a casual look that comes from Canada. You remember that we talked about stylistic identity and we said that the style is a collection of codes that are recalling the background and are interpreted by each designer in terms of materials, in terms of details, in terms of patterns. So, let's discover together how Canada, Italy, and London have been interpreted through Dsquared2’s lifestyle in their product offer. In terms of stylistic codes we have peculiar and specific colors and prints. For instance, the black and denim together is key code that is transversal to female and male collection. There are flashes of colors, animal prints; if we decode this stylistic identity in terms of materials we always see leather and denim. Denim is the origin of the brand. We see high tech materials combined with leather and denim. Stiff fabrics, creased cottons. And then, from Canada, the use of fur, wood, horns that are used as details. When we go to iconic products, I remind that iconic products are actually creating distinctiveness, uniqueness, and recognizability of a collection, we must start from jeans. The two designers always said that they grew up going to school with polyester pants. This is probably why, when they launched their brand, they decided to start with these beautiful jeans very luxurious because they never had them. Together with jeans, other iconic products that are always present in their collections are, sneakers, and leather biker jackets, and of course, tuxedos. Always combined with denim. Even with the strong stylistic identity, Dean and Dan are always proposing unique seasonal things, because they are fashion designers. Each collection has it's own title, and they try to create a sort of a short feel. It tells a story. The brand’s DNA is also always reflected in the store design that recalls again the brand’s stylistic codes, wood, nature, but also casual sophistication. From the iconic product denim Dsquared2’s style is then extended and interpreted through a variety of product categories, the product categories that have been developed through the years. Among the latest is kids wear. But let's hear now the Dsquared2’s story right from the voice of Dean and Dan, the two designers looking at their retail.