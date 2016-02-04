Designer Brands

Università Bocconi
Management of Fashion and Luxury Companies
Università Bocconi

4.7 (5,028 ratings)

 | 

210K Students Enrolled

Strategic Management, Business Model, Luxury Goods, Brand Management

4.7 (5,028 ratings)

  • 5 stars
    76.92%
  • 4 stars
    18.89%
  • 3 stars
    3.06%
  • 2 stars
    0.41%
  • 1 star
    0.69%

KL

Apr 21, 2021

I am very much great full to Coursera that it gave me chance to learn so much with no investment. there so many thing that I learnt. Than you for every small knowledge and ideas that you shared.

WZ

Feb 4, 2016

very useful course, not only for Luxury industry. Many topics talked about are enlighted. After learning, I think I am more reasonable facing all fancy things and choose them more sophiscated.

From the lesson

The Evolution of Business Models: From Designers to Fast Fashion Retailers

This second week will be significantly denser and more time consuming than the first one. The topic is that of Business Models in Fashion and Luxury, and will give you a lot of important insights on this industry.

Luxury Brands6:27
Luxury Conglomerates4:09
Premium Brands5:45
Designer Brands6:22
Vertical Retailers - Mass or Fast8:20

Taught By

    Erica Corbellini

    Director

    Stefania Saviolo

    Director

