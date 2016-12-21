Central Visual Pathways, part 1

Hello again, and welcome to this tutorial on the Central Visual Pathways. Today, we're going to try to simplify some of the complexity of the way that vision is processed in the brain by considering an anatomical framework for understanding how signals get from the retina all the way up through the visual parts of the cerebral cortex. We're going to, again, confront circuits that are genetically instructed. However, as we'll see in a later session, these are the very same circuits that have become the gold standard for evaluating how circuitry and function can change in early life as a result of experience. And as I suggested in a different tutorial vision is among the most wondrous of all our senses that has inspired poets and philosophers, [unknown]. And, yes, even brain scientists, to wonder with their curiosity inflamed about how vision works in the brain. So I'd like to share a few insights with you in this series of tutorials, but I will readily recognize how much we have yet to understand about how these aspects of cognition actually work in the human brain. Hopefully, we'll get there sometime in the course of your career, wherever that may lead you. Well, we have some learning objectives today. I'd like you to be able to describe the distribution of axons from retinal ganglion cells to the major processing centers in the forebrain, in the brainstem that process vision. I want you to be able to really focus in on the central visual pathways in the topographic representation of visual space. We call this visuotopic. And I want you to be able to characterize visuotopic in the primary visual cortex, also known as V1. And lastly, I want you to be able to discuss beyond V1 what happens to visual signals as they enter what we call extrastriate visual pathways. Let's begin by reminding you that the retina is an extension of the brain. It's diencephalic. It arises from the lateral aspects of the diencephalon in a formation called the optic vesicle. This optic vesicle grows out from the diencephalon and it interacts with other tissues that form the eye. And this optic cup, this optic vesicle goes on to form the posterior layers of the inner surface of the eye including the pigmented epithelium and the neural elements of the retina. Now, let's turn to consider how the adult retina is attached to the rest of the brain via what was once the stalk of this optic vesicle. And that stalk is going to contain the axons of retinal ganglion cells that are distributed to a variety of targets in the diencephalon and in the midbrain. Here in this figure, we have an illustration of the distribution of those retinal ganglion cell axons. And we'll consider first their distribution to the diencephelon and that will include a major projection to the lateral geniculate nucleus. Alright, here it is sitting back in the posterior, and lateral, and somewhat ventral part of the, the thalamus. This is the principal target of retinal ganglion cells. And, this is the part of the thalamus that will relay visual signals to the visual cortex. And that cortical recipient zone will be called the primary visual cortex. This is the pathway that's responsible for most aspects of what we know as vision, but there are other targets as well. In the diencephalon, we have an interesting nucleus at the hypothalamus that receives direct projections from the retina. This nucleus is called the suprachiasmatic nucleus and it's quite an interesting brain structure indeed. It has, within its neurons, a molecular clock. So this nucleus is the master generator of circadian rhythms for the body. And those circadian rhythms are entrained to our typical day-night cycle and that happens through visual inputs. Now, we might of assumed that these inputs are coming from collaterals of retinal ganglion cells that are otherwise projecting into the lateral geniculate nucleus. Fairly recently, we discovered that, that's not the case. These inputs are actually coming from a special set of ganglion cells that have their own opsin protein. Meaning that they can transduce photons of light directly even without the outer layers of the retina. So this is a projection that is not particularly concerned with image formation, rather, it's concerned with the ambient light in the environment, telling the difference between daytime and nighttime. Well, beyond the diencephalon, there are inputs from retinal ganglion cells to the midbrain. And this includes two structures, a region known as the pretectum, and then, part of the tectum itself, the superior colliculus. So the superior colliculus, we'll talk about in a later session, when we talk about motor control. But this is involved in orienting the movements of the eyes and the head. And so imagine a bolt of lightning strikes somewhere off in the distance. We rather reflexively catch that flash of light and then turn our eyes and our head to turn and look in that direction. Well, that's a visual stimulus that triggered that motor adjustment. And that visual stimulus is conveyed to the superior colliculus via this pathway, from the retina back to the tectum. Just the anterior to the tectum in a, a bit of transitional region between the midbrain and the thalamus is a structure called the pretectum. Actually, it's a set of nuclei called the pretectal nuclei and these nuclei are involved in accommodation. And this involves regulating the constriction of the iris to change the diameter of the pupil, as well as governing the activity of the ciliary muscles that will either allow the lens to round up if it relieves tension [inaudible] fibers. Or, if that muscle's more relaxed, then the tension on those fibers pulls the lens into a flatter shape. So, so this is a complex of the transition between diencephelon and midbrain that's involved in focusing images on the back of the retina. We'll have a separate tutorial to talk in more detail about the circuitry of the pupillary light reflex since it's such an important component of a physical examination. Now, I want us to turn our attention to the topic of visuotopy. So, the visual world projects onto the retina in the following way. Because the lens is an optical device, the image is inverted and left-right reversed. So, as you can see here in this illustration, this letter F that we may look at in the environment ends up being projected upside down and backwards, simply because of a function of the optical properties of the lens. So, let's define some conventions that will be helpful in talking about the way visual space is mapped in the brain. So, if we look straight ahead, there is some kind of a fixation point that's indicated here by this F. And the, vertical line that defines the middle of that visual space is called the vertical meridian. And we can imagine a horizontal line that cuts right through that fixation point, that's called the horizontal meridian. So, the vertical meridian is the one that we'll spend most of our time thinking about, because it is establishes the basis for understanding, how do the visual fields end up being represented on the opposite side of the brain. Now, if we look at what the two eyes see the two eyes see a large region of visual space that has considerable overlap between what the left and the right eye can each see individually. Well, in standard practice, if you are evaluating someone's vision you will ask them to cover an eye and evaluate the visual space that's seen by each eye individually. And then that space is represented separately in the kinds of visual field charts that we see in the middle of this figure. So on the left-hand side, this is the left monocular visual field or the amount of visual space that the left eye sees. And on the right, we can plot out the visual space that the right eye sees. Now, notice that there is some kind of a cutout here in the middle, where on the inferior part, that visual space there seems to be a, a bit of a piece missing. Well, as my drawing might suggest, that's because the nose is blocking the view of the opposite lower region of visual space from the eye in question. And so now we have more of a complete picture of why we see the space that we do. So, if I can clear these drawings for just a moment and return your focus to this convention of representing what each eye sees separately. Now, notice that what we've done is we've taken this space that both eyes see, called the binocular visual field, and we've separated it out. Alright? So both eyes are capable of seeing roughly this much visual space. But there is a region on the temporal or lateral extreme of the view of each eye that is monocular. That is it's only seen by one eye. And, that makes good sense, because what we're talking about is the far periphery of our visual world. And that far periphery is seen by the nasal region of the retina. So my right nasal, toward the nose, margin of the retina is the only part of my visual sensory apparatus that can see far right to my visual field. And likewise, the nasal or the close of the nose part of the retina of my left eye is the only part of my visual apparatus that conceded the far left. Okay, it's very important to, consider what part of space can be seen by the two eyes together or one eye separately. Because, that will help you understand where the problem might be along the visual pathway in a patient that you suspect of having a visual field deficit. Now, on the lower part of this figure, what we have is an illustration of how this space projects on into the retina. So I would suggest that the bottom part of this figure is perhaps less important. Just recall this optical principle of inversion and left-right reversing the image. Now, let's try to use some of these conventions and now understand how the visual world is projected onto both retinas, and then, how that information from the retina is projected back to the brain. So as we can see here, the fixation point is seen by the central portion of each retina, this is a structure called the fovea. So, the fovea sits back along the central part of the retina, which is actually just to the nasal side of the optic nerve head.