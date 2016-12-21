Gustation, part 3

Well, let me say just a little bit more in, conclusion, as we wrap up this tutorial on the gustatory system. About the distribution of these taste receptors across the surface of the tongue. Now, I think we once had a fairly rigid view of the topography. Of the distribution of taste receptors. We now recognize that there are taste cells that express different taste receptors. And these zones across the surface of the tongue are not absolute, nevertheless it remains the case that our taste cells that are especially sensitive to salty tastants. Tend to be distributed in the anterior and lateral parts of the tongue. the same is true, for those, receptors that are going to be sensitive to sweet stimuli, as well, as the amino acids, like monosodium glutamate. Whereas, those tastants sense that are going to interact with receptors for bitter tastes. These tend to be distributed more in the posterior part of the tongue. So we can imagine that salty and sweet would be conveyed primarily by cranial nerve 7, the facial nerve. Whereas sensations about bitter. Will be conveyed by cranial nerve 9, which provides innervation to the posterior third of the tongue. And then finally, our sensations of sour tend to be distributed primarily in the lateral flanks of the tongue. So, again, there's, there's a bias in the distribution of these taste cells that express these different receptors but the bias does not lead to an absolute topography for taste. Well, there's some clinical significance and functional significance here, for example, if you're going to test a patient's sensitivity to taste, something you want to make sure that you apply that sweet. Stimulus to the anterior part of the tongue, the tip of the tongue. if you're testing for the sensitivity to something that we consider bitter like quinine for example, you're going to want to make sure that that tastant gets to the posterior part of the tongue. Well another point I would make about this topography. Of the distribution of taste receptors is that receptors in different regions of the tongue. That is receptors that are sensitive to different kinds of tastants, operate over different concentration regions of those tastants in the ingested food and drink that we consume. And I think there is a good logic to this. So, for example, if we are about to ingest a food that can cause us some harm, it makes quite good sense for our gustatory system, even at the level of sensory transduction. To be especially sensitive to that potentially harmful stimulus. Well many of the tastants that we might encounter in nature that can do us some harm are those that activate our bitter taste receptors that are found in the posterior part of the tongue. And these receptors are exquisitely sensitive to even very, very small concentrations of tastants in the food, in the liquid that we ingest. These tastants are sensitive down to the nanomolar range of sensitivity. So we can pretty easily detect them in ingested foods and we can respond appropriately. and that response might involve some kind of integration of gustatory and visceral sensory signals and the production of the appropriate motor act that might involve expelling that substance from our oral pharynx. Now, on the other hand, there are those foods that are not likely to do us so much harm. Unless of course we ingest them in extremely large quantities and I'm thinking about salty and especially sweet sensations. And the receptors for these tastants tend to operate in a different dynamic range. Our sensations to sweet and salty tend to be derived with millimolar. Concentrations of those tastants in the food that we ingest. So I think there's a certain logic here. So substances that do us harm, we're extremely sensitive to, with a low threshold for detection. Whereas those substances that we might consider to be appropriate nutrients, salts, carbohydrates, sugars, these sorts of compounds we actually need to ingest in sizable amounts to keep our bodies working. Of course we can abuse that and run into problems with excessive consumption. But the higher detection threshold for salts and for sweets seems to ensure that at least we will consume in adequate supply when that supply is readily available. So we can see that even at the preferal end of the gustatory system there is a physiological and adaptive tuning of the sensitivity of our receptor cells. For those compounds that will either do us some harm or do us some good. Well, the last topic I'd like to speak about is the coding of information in the gustatory system. So, there generally is a proportional relationship to the concentration of the tastant and the activity and the. first order axons, that enter the brain stem, so coding is based in part, on frequency. coding is also based on the topography of the taste receptors, as is roughly illustrated here in this slide. And this distribution provides the foundation for what we might call labeled line means of coating. And this means that a certain axon in one of these three cranial nerves is going to be signaling the presence of a particular tastant. Because of the specializations of the receptor that, that axon innervates and those specializations include what taste receptor is expressed. So, obviously an axon of cranial nerve 7 that supplies the anterior two thirds of the tongue, might supply a sweet receptor. One of those g protein coupled receptors that is tuned for sugar molecules. Well, that labels this axon, as representing sweet. So whenever that axon fires an action potential and conveys that signal into the brain stem, the brain stem is, is now receiving input about the presence of a sweet tastant. So this is what we call a labeled-line code. And again, we encountered this concept in the somatic sensory system. And, well to some degree, I think we see evidence of labeled-line coding in all of the sensory systems. And again, it refers to the idea that the line, or the pathway, from peripheral receptor into the brain, is labeled based on the presence of particular receptors, that accomplish the sensory transduction process. So in this case we might recognize axons in those cranial nerves that are labeled for the presence of sour, bitter, salty, sweet and then this amino acid taste that we associate with monosodium glutamate. Well once this information gets into the central nervous system it's not yet so clear exactly how it's being processed. So the identity of these tastants, seems to be preserved in the relays from the nucleus of the solitary tract, into the ventral posterior medial complex of the thalamus. And then up into our taste areas in the insular cortex. But once we get to higher order areas, especially in the orbital cortex of the brain. There, there really isn't anything that we would recognize as a map of the sensory surface, or a map of tastants. Rather, what becomes increasingly important in representation is the hedonic value of the food. That is, do we find this tastant pleasurable, or do we find this tastant producing an aversive response. So, at, at some level of processing we seem to be less concerned about the identity of the tastant and more concerned about how it impacts motivated behavior. Well, all this talk about the chemical senses, they're certainly making me hungry. So, I think I need to activate a few of my taste cells here, so, don't mind me. And I'll see you in a few minutes. We'll talk more about the chemical senses and consider the trigeminal chemosensory system. Mm. This is good, I really needed that.