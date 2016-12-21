Olfaction, part 4

Well one of the real puzzles about the physiology of the olfactory system is what happens to this combinatorial code. That's established in the olfactory epithelium as odorans interact with their receptors. Well, we've already discussed the principle of the convergence of the axons of olfactory sensory neurons. That express the very same allele for an olfactory receptor onto the very same glomeruli in the olfactory bulb. Really, a remarkable degree of convergence and path finding that allows these 25,000. Or so olfactory receptor neurons to send inputs to the very same pair of olfactory glomeruli. Well, what about the next layer of processing that we see in the olfactory pathway beyond the olfactory bulb? Well I'll just remind you of what we talked about near the beginning of this session. That the olfactory bulb sends projections via it's mitro cells into a set of targets. That we call the olfactory cortex, distributed along the ventral and medial aspects of the forebrain. So here again, is our olfactory cortex, from the posterior part of the inferior frontal lobe, down into the ventral and medial aspects of the temporal lobe. So that's where we find these structures that appear from cortex, the olfactory tubercle, the amygdala. And the entorhinal cortex, part of the parahippocampal gyrus. Well, what we find is in the organization of the projections from the bulb to the olfactory cortex, is a broad distribution of afferent terminals to the cortex. From any one location in the olfactory bulb. So, as a consequence of this, when we present a single odorant to an animal where this can be studied at the cellular level. What we find is the activation of individual neurons across a wide extent of the olfactory cortex. As if the precise mapping of olfactory receptor neuron to glomerulus in the olfactory bulb. Somehow has been lost in this widespread distribution of afferents from bulb to cortex. So what we find is that the mitral cells. That receive the same input at the same glomerulus will make synaptic connections over a broad extent of the olfactory cortex. Now with that said, it seems as best we can ascertain that there really is no kind of a space map in the olfactory cortex. There's not a map of the olfactory environment that can be easily discerned, nor is there any kind of point to point topographic. Mapping of the olfactory bulb into the olfactory cortex. So, in the absence of an obvious spatial representation in the olfactory cortex, one wonders what is the nature of the olfactory code. When it comes to cortical processing. And the nature of that code is suggested by the fact that as an animal sniffs. And as odorants begin to activate olfactory receptor neurons, what we find is a wide spread synchronicity of activity in the olfactory cortex. In this broad extent of ventromedial cortical structures. This suggests that the nature of the olfactory code might actually be temporal, rather than spacial. Which is to say that the timing of activity across this network may be a means for encoding information. That can then be used to make discriminations and appropriate responses to the detection of odorants in the environment. So let's talk now some about the physiological impact of olfactory processing. Well, we've learned quite a bit from studying the anatomy of the olfactory pathways in the brain. And the distribution of olfactory information to and through the olfactory cortex. one important point that we've ascertained from a study of this anatomy is that this olfactory cortex. And in particular pyriform cortex maintains heavy connections with the orbito and medial part of the prefrontal cortex. As I mentioned earlier this quite significant for understanding feeding behavior. Because it's within this orbital and medial part of the prefrontal cortex that the hedonic value of food is represented. in other words, the pleasure and the desirability of consuming food is stamped with a value. In the networks of the posterior orbital cortex. It's in this part of the brain where information about smell, taste and texture, perhaps that slight spicy irritation that some of us enjoy in our foods. Comes together to produce a pleasurable sensation with the consumption of those foods. So this hedonic value of food is for sure a complex cognitive construct. But it's one that depends upon the confluence of these sensory signals in the posterior part of the orbital cortex. So this is a very important site of integration of olfactory information at a higher level of brain processing. Now there are also connections from this olfactory cortex, to a division of the thalamus, called the medial dorsal nucleus of the thalamus. This is a thalamic nucleus that has connections with not only the orbital medial part of the prefrontal cortex, but really the entire prefrontal cortex. So, by this means olfactory signals can engage a broader network that is used for executive functioning and decision making. Imagine, for example, the behaviors that may be engaged at the detection of a particular odorant. Perhaps let's say smell of freshly baked pastry or pie that causes you to wander throughout the home or throughout the neighborhood to that cafe. that happens to be the source of that aroma. So there are behavioral choices, and there are actions that are being planned and executed based on the aquisition of signals from our olfactory epithelium. Well, that's a, obviously a very complex example but it's one that undoubtedly requires this sort of bidirectional engagement of thalamocortical networks. Perhaps you've also had the common experience of a smell evoking a memory. And so it's again perhaps not surprising that our olfactory cortex, specifically the entorhinal cortical division. is a preeminent source of inputs into the medial temporal lobe's memory network. And that is found in the hippocampal formation. Which is that medial terminus of cortex that folds in upon itself along the medial edge of the temporal lobe. Well, we'll say much more about memory in a later session when we come to unit six near the conclusion of this course. But, for now I'll simply make the point that olfactory signals can be important triggers for the recall of memory. And perhaps this rather immediate access to our memory circuits via this posterior part of the olfactory cortex is one example. Or at least one means, by which olfactory signals can engage our memory circuits. And lastly, I'll mention that this olfactory cortex, of course, has projections into the hypothalamus, where odorants can engage our visceral motor systems. the output of our autonomic nervous system that can adjust our physiological responses. And the whole host of behaviors that are mediated by circuits in the hypothalamus. Now in this course, our focus is on human neuroscience. however, if we were taking a more comparative approach, we certainly would spend more time talking about pheromones. When it comes to olfaction and the chemical senses. Pheromones are signals that are detected by specializations of the sensory epithelium and the posterior part of the olfactory bulb. Where there are transduction mechanisms and processing circuits that are specially tuned to these signals. That can have a profound effect on motivated behavior. An these behaviors, often are expressed in the context to social communication. Now there's a specialized organ, that receives pheromone signals, in many mammals. It's called the vomeronasal organ, and it connects to a special, region of the posterior olfactory bulb called the accessory olfactory bulb. In species such as rodents and carnivores, these systems are well developed. And these systems are used to allow chemical messengers to mediate complex social behaviors. So these structures are absent in humans, we, we don't have a vomeronasal organ, neither do we have much of any accessory olfactory bulb. So, if humans actually respond to pheromone like signals they must be doing so through the rest of the olfactory epithelium. In what we call the main olfactory bulb, or for us just our olfactory bulb. This remains a controversial topic. we don't exactly know the nature of these signals that may or may not influence human behavior. But we do have some intriguing examples that perhaps you know about. Such as women synchronizing their menstrual cycles when they are housed in dormitory environments. There have been several studies of this phenomenon over the years, as you can imagine. They provide some rather compelling suggestion that perhaps there are indeed something like a pheromone. That can modulate in this case, synchronize, reproductive functions in a cohort of people. That are housed in a particularly closed socially socially confining quarters. Well that's just one example. There may be others, and there's great interest. On the part of commercial enterprises, as you might imagine. Consider the perfume business, for example, wanting to modify behavior, based on olfactory cues. As well as other kinds of industries that may want to capture the potential to modify human behavior based on chemical signals. Well, much needs to be done to establish the existence of pheromones in humans. So stay tuned, perhaps we'll have an answer to this conundrum as research continues to advance over the next decade or so. I'd like to make just a few more points before we leave olfaction and turn to gestation. One of them has to do with the natural decline and olfaction that occurs with age and here are some data that are replotted for us from our text book. That show really a, a rather striking and consistent age related decline and olfactory discrimination ability. Now this probably a, a complex phenomena that relates both to changes in the olfactory sensory epithelium, as well as to central structures in the brain. I think it, makes some sense that the olfactory epithelium is particularly vulnerable to infection. To injury, to a variety of, of sources of trauma and disease. One might imagine the accrual of insult, over our decades, that would produce a net loss of function as we age. Well, there also might be central mechanisms that are responsible for this, that are poorly understood. But it's very real phenomenon. And it's one that can have a profound impact on let's say one's nutritional status. Especially in our later years, when food might lose its appeal, and our dietary interests may change as a result of this decline in olfaction. So this can be actually quite a serious health related matter. And it's one that, every health professional should, should understand, especially those that are caring for older adults. Another concern, related to olfactory function across our lives is traumatic head injury. Now, I'll remind you that cranial nerve one, are the axons from the sensory neurons that pass through the cribriform plate. And the ethmoid bone to make synaptic connection within the olfactory bulb. Well, unfortunately when our head is impacted in a traumatic head injury of some sort, there can be a shearing force. That might cause the brain to move against the fixed skull. And if there should be some kind of a shearing action, of olfactory bulb against the cribriform plate. You can imagine that these very fine axons are at some risk of being severed. indeed this is one relatively common consequence of a traumatic head injury, is a loss of olfaction. Now, thankfully the olfactory sensory neurons are among the very few neurons that we know about that will regenerate throughout life. We think it takes about two months or so for a stem cell to differentiate into olfactory sensory neuron and then for that neuron. To regrow its axon into the olfactory bulb. So, there is some recovery of function typically following a traumatic head injury when this type of severance of the first cranial nerve is incurred by a subject. However, often the sense of olfaction, the sense of, of flavor with a consumption of foods is, is never quite the same and I think you can appreciate that. If the job of these axons is indeed to find their way back to the glomerulus. That is appropriate given the olfactory receptors that any given sensory neuron expresses. One imagines that there are guidance errors, and some inappropriate connections that might break down somewhat. The coding mechanisms that allow the sensory surface to be mapped into the olfactory bulb. Well, the upshot of all of this is that the first cranial nerve is vulnerable to trauma, and the regeneration of those olfactory sensory neurons. And their central axon, while of great benefit in mediating functional recovery, is typically not 100%. efficient in finding the exact same synaptic targets that the prior neuron wants established. Hence the nature of olfactory processing is often different. Sufficiently different for human subjects to report there being some ongoing variance in their olfactory and flavor perceptions. And just to give you one more look at that olfactory epithelium. I'll again highlight these basal cells which give rise to a population of precursor cells that can divide and differentiate into olfactory receptor neurons. So, here is an indication of a developing olfactory receptor neuron. Its dendrite has quite reached the mucosal surface yet of the olfactory epithelium. but over time given a few months of development, this olfactory sensory neuron will mature and extend its cilia now. From its terminal dendritic bulb out into that epithelium and now function as a fully mature olfactory receptor neuron. Meanwhile, the central process, this developing neuron will make its way back through the cribriform plate. And these axons then will make their way to the olfactory bulb and hopefully with at least some measure of efficiency contact the appropriate glomerulus. That will allow any given newly born olfactory sensory neuron to be matched up with the other sensory neurons that express the same olfactory receptor gene allele. Well, I think we're ready to move on from our consideration of olfaction. Now to talk about the sense of taste, the sense of gustation. So I'll see you soon as we pick up the story of the chemical senses with the story of gustation.