Trigeminal Chemoreception

Well welcome to the final component of our tutorial on the chemical senses. And in this part, we come to consider the trigemnial chemosensory system. So, we continue to explore the complexity of the human brain through an analysis of some of the circuitry for sensation that's genetically determined. And serves as the foundation for sensation, perception, sensorimotor integration. And ultimately, the behaviors that are stimulated or motivated by our sensory experiences. And we know that the chemical senses can be very powerful motivator of behavior. What we come to in this part is a consideration of those chemical sensations around the region of the head. And inside the head as well, that can give rise to some kind of protective or avoidance response. So, my learning objectives for this session are that I want you to be able to characterize the the general organization of the trigeminal chemosensory system. And secondly, I want you to be able to discuss the sensory transduction mechanisms associated with polymodal C nociceptive fibers. You'll recall that we talked about these kinds of fibers more generally when we considered pain and temperature systems. In this brief segment of our tutorial, I want to focus on those polymodal C fibers associated with the trigeminal nerve that are intervening sensitive tissues. In the head that allow us to respond to the presence of an irritating chemical substance in the environment or perhaps one that we ingest. So, I'll just remind you of the distribution of the trigeminal nerve. These sensory axons associated with the trigeminal nerve, cranial nerve five. Have cell bodies in a ganglieon that sits in the base of the skull. The sensory axons go out and intervate a variety of fate of a territories a in the face and within the head itself. And these branches of the trigenimal are basically orgainzed into three principal divisions. There is an ophthalmic division, which we sometimes consider to be v1, meaning the first superior division of the trigeminal nerve, nerve five. There is maxillary division that we sometimes referred to as v2. And then finally a mandibular division, that we sometimes refer to as v3. So, the distribution of these nerves is a bit beyond the scope of this course. So, I won't ask you to know in detail their peripheral structures, but I do want you to have a general sense. That there is a distribution of the tri-, branches of the trigeminal nerve to these, these different zones of the face. So, we can consider the opthalmic region, the maxillary region, and then the mandibular region. So the ends of the axons that are a concerned for us, are those that give rise to free nerve endings. So you'll recall that some subset of these axons are going to terminate as a free nerve endings. And at the ends of these axonal branches we will find receptors that are part of this transient receptor potentional family of receptors. We call these receptors trip channels as just a shorthand. So, transient receptor potential channels or TRP for short. And they come in a large variety of specific molecular species that are tuned for particular types of substances in the environment that might activate them. Some are sensitive to heat, to cold, some are sensitive to, to acids to protons. Others are sensitive to particular chemicals that might be found in the environment or in substances that we come in contact with or that we might actually ingest. One that's illustrate here is capsaicin. So, capsaicin is the substance that is found in many of the hot and spicy foods that many of us actually enjoy consuming. While capsaicin can interact with a binding site on the cytoplasmic side of some of these trip channels. And can modulate the currents that then are gated through these channels. So, when these channels open cations like calcium and sodium can enter the terminal end of this free nerve ending leading to a depolarization. Perhaps with the influx of calcium, the activation of second messenger systems. That can further modify the response of this polymodal sea fiber to the presence of these complex stimuli, that might include some of these organic compounds in the foods that we eat. Or the, environments that we come in contact with. So, sensory transduction then is about activation of these trip channels that will lead to depolarization of the terminal membrane. And the generation of an action potential and potentially more complex responses within the cell that are mediated by increased levels of calcium. Now, I'll just remind you of the central processing of these trigeminal signals. So, we're talking about the no susceptive division of the trigeminal nerve and its branches. And these axons, then, are derived from ganglion cells that send a central process through the trigeminal nerve. Which then descends and forms the spinal trigeminal tract. The spinal trigeminal tract then synapses on second order neurons that are distributed just on the medial side of the tract called the spinal trigeminal nucleus. And these cells grow an axon that crosses the midline. And asense, through the tegmentum of the brain stem, in a region near by the anterolateral system axons. And these second order pain fibers then, terminate in the ventral posterior complex of the thalamus and the medial part of that complex or ventral posterior medial nucleus. An the third order neuron then is the one, that relays, signals, from the thalamus, on up to the appropriate location in the cortex. An when we're talking about representation of facial structures, an oral structures, we're talking about the inferior third of the cortex. And even down into that part of the parietal operculum that's buried in the depths of the lateral fissure. Now this pathway that I've just illustrated for you, from peripheral nerve process to cortex, will allow our interactions with potentially irritating substances. Either in our mouth, or perhaps on our corneas, or in the mucous membrane within our nasal epithelium. these interactions are processed at a conscious level. But they are also integrated at a lower level of processing, where appropriate motor responses are triggered in a reflexive sort of way. So, for example, what happens if one were to sniff ammonia salts? Well, a signal would very quickly enter the brain stem. Synapse on the appropriate neurons in the spinal tregeminal nucleus. And in addition to the axon that projects on up into the thalamus. They are very likely going to be local collaterals into networks of neurons that we associate with the core of the brain stem, something we call the reticular formation. Some of these neurons will very quickly integrate an appropriate motor response, such as a cough or a sneeze. This is a coordinated visceral and somatic motor response to try to expel the irritating chemical. Well, perhaps, the irritating chemical encounters the cornea or the conjunctival tissues around the margins of our globe, our eye. Well these irritations, will likewise into the brainstem, and interact with local circuits, that coordinate an appropriate visceral motor response. In the case of corneal irritation that response would be the tearing up of the surface of the eye. And those tears will be an attempt to dilute, and to wash away the presence of this noxious compound, that's interacted with these peripheral surfaces. So, my point here is that there is a rich set of local connections. That engage brain stem circuits, that can produce the appropriate visceral motor and somatic motor response that minimizes the damage. That potentially might be done through the transection of one of these potentially irritating chemicals. Well, I'll conclude the chemical senses at this point and there'll be a study question for you. That hopefully will help you integrate some of what you're learning. And otherwise, this is a bit of a juncture for us. We're concluding our survey of the chemical senses. And this will conclude unit three of the course, and we're ready to pivot. And take on and understanding of the motor systems. That are present within our brain and our spinal cord. So, the neurobiological control of movement, and motor control is the topic of unit four. So, I look forward to seeing you on the other side of the unit three quiz. As we engage together, to explore the motor systems of the brain and spinal cord.