Automation and Artificial Intelligence Replace Almost All Jobs

I could have lumped labor saving machines and artificial intelligence together. But they have different emphasis, labor saving machines seems to be replacing arms and legs and hands and feet [LAUGH]. Whereas, artificial intelligence is replacing our core sense of our identity, who we are, our gut feelings, our intuitions, we'll see where that takes us. [MUSIC] The 1957-58 recession is not commonly remembered anymore, but it was an economic recession that some called the automation recession, because they thought that automation was finally taking over. So you can see in this chart that automation suddenly flashed into intense public consciousness, and artificial intelligence came later and robots [LAUGH]. Automation is having machines that can run the whole shop and you only need a few technicians at the top who can push buttons to start it every morning [LAUGH]. Artificial intelligence is even beyond that. We don't need people at all anymore. We'll be going to machines for our most important judgments. So what was driving this boom in automation in the 1950s? Well, it was some contagious narrative, often, narratives about the office machinery that might be replacing secretarial help, that seemed like a new idea, a new story then, which was I think exaggerated in the narrative. The narrative was powerful at the time and it was used to great effect by Artists. For example, a movie released in 1957 called Desk Set. [MUSIC] Richard Sumner played by Spencer Tracy, was a computer engineer who has come to install a new IBM computer. And the head librarian is Bunny Watson played by Katharine Hepburn. And she comes across as a genius. She knows so much, people come to her with questions, [LAUGH] and she answers them, but now the machine can do that by itself. They name the computer, Miss Emmy [LAUGH] okay? >> They match wits with Miss Emi, the machine that can replace everybody except a woman like Katie, wow. >> Richard Sumner proposes marriage to the head librarian, Bunny Watson. Let me check with Miss Emmy. I'll ask the computer [LAUGH] if I should marry you. >> Why not? >> Because you're not in love with me, you're in love with her. She'd always come first. If anything went wrong with her, you'd forget about me like that. Well, I couldn't care less about that. It could blow up and it wouldn't bother me. >> That is an example of the kind of narratives that were spreading in the 1950s about automation. Shortly after the 1950s into the 1968, the movie 2001 about the future, showed automation reached an artificial intelligence, actually. Reaching a new and high dimension where the computer Hal, would provide companionship for a isolated human being and then take control of everything [LAUGH] that is until the movie deteriorates and the Hal starts to get hostile. >> Open the pod bay doors Hal. >> I'm sorry, Dave, I'm afraid I can't do that. >> That was not a reassuring movie for people who are thinking of spending a lot of money now and hoping the best for the future. And so it had economic effects as well. I made a big deal about technological unemployment, fear of technological unemployment led people to curtail their spending. And that was part of what drove the depression, but it doesn't look very big here. You notice how big automation got in the 1950s, there's only two leading zeros. It's amazing. That's a very strong representation of automation, means we're really focusing on all of a sudden in the 1950s. But you have to look more critically, this is kind of advice to researcher. That if you compare all these terms, technological unemployment is the only one that refers directly to the labor market consequences. If you actually go back and read some of the accounts of robots automation, etc, most of them didn't mention unemployment or they mentioned it indirectly, very indirectly. [MUSIC] That the technological unemployment narrative has created a long history of proposals to deal with the problem of inequality caused by the new machines, at least back to Thomas Paine in his 1795 book, Agrarian Justice. He wanted to create a National Fund to pay to every person, when arrived at the age of 21 years, the sum of £15 sterling and also £10 sterling per annum during life to every person now living at the age of 50 years. So, that's the basic income proposal. Thomas Paine was a dramatic success when he wrote the Pamphlet Common Sense, which outlined the need as he saw it for independent America. That one went viral. And it led to months after he published it to the Declaration of Independence and then the Revolutionary War. His 1795 book wasn't so timed well, [LAUGH] it wasn't quite so successful, and it's mostly forgotten. Henry George in 1879, and during a severe depression blamed the depression on labor saving machinery, and advocated what we would now call a universal basic income. That was the best selling book, who has never been forgotten. The title of the book was Progress and Poverty. The next on my list of people proposing a solution was Julia Rhys Williams in her 1943 book. Something to look forward to, a suggestion for a new social contract. So, she wanted to have welfare given to everybody, no questions asked, that was the slant that she put on it. It's basically the same as Thomas Paine, unemployment assistance to every individual man and woman and child in the whole country. And then there was Milton Friedman, in his best selling 1962 book, Capitalism And Freedom. In Capitalism And Freedom, he used the word negative income tax to refer to a plan to pay people money, but we'll call it a negative attacks. People with very low incomes would get a negative tax bill. That's a basic income again. And then in 1963, Robert Theobald, wrote a book called Free Men and Free Markets, which proposed what he called a guaranteed income. No questions asked, no sense of welfare in it. What was distinctive about his book is, he said, we were too preoccupied with unemployment. Unemployment isn't the problem [LAUGH]. That's what, it allows people to do what they think is important in life and not be. Is it a good thing to have people chained to the assembly line? They're like slaves. If we don't need these people, let's just keep them alive and happy and maybe they'll do wonderful things [LAUGH]. It was inspiring in that sense, and it led to a movement. Then we have Andrew Yang who is a presidential candidate who proposed what he talks about as a universal basic income. We can look at all of these. There's a little lesson in how to write narratives. You want to give a name for it, there's distinctive [LAUGH], Thomas Paine and Juliet Rhys Williams didn't, so I can't search for public attention to their proposal. But both Friedman's book and Theobald's book back around the early 1960s, had a tremendous impact, they went viral. We don't have a negative income tax per say, but we do have an earned income tax credit. So, I'm hopeful for the new swing towards these kinds of ideas. We'll think more about these proposals over the next century and eventually something like this I think is going to happen.