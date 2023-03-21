Boycotts, Profiteers, and Evil Business

>> Both boycott and profiteer belong to the same general space of narratives, but they have a different time path. The term boycott developed in response to an event in 1880 in Ireland where Mr Boycott was boycotted. Profiteer was a more isolated event around the year 1920. It comes from the word privateer which is a pirate. And so a profit here is a company, it's like a pirate. They're evil, they'll do anything to make profits and they don't care about you or the consumer at all. [MUSIC] The profiteer narrative came after World War I when there was a great public attention to those people who made millions of dollars profiting from the war. The business people who managed not to go to the fight in the war, stayed home and sold goods at high prices among people who were needy because of the war. A New York Tribune article in 1917 during World War I said the very essence of war profiteering consists in jumping the prices of the necessaries in life. How can you in good conscience raised the price of food when people are hungry? And we see heroes all around us, but who are these war profiteers? And so they're like the most evil people imaginable. Here we are, we've just lost one of our sons in the war, we're scraping by, we're trying to avoid wasting resources so that everything can be given to fight the war and look at these guys, they're raising prices on us. That is just the most evil thing in the world. So they had a theory that pointed the blame of the inflation on businesses. Now, what I show in this plot is the inflation rate, the one year inflation rate every year since 1871, and you can see that 1920 was the highest inflation year in US history. So the prices went up almost 25% in one year. But it also was tied by the other years around the end of World War I so that the total price increase in World War I to 1920 was over 100%. So people thought that their incomes were being cut in half in real terms and they were really angry. They wanted an emotionally satisfying theory about what's going on. They could have blamed the new Federal Reserve for allowing the inflation, but they weren't as focused on that story. It didn't go viral the way the profiteer story went. So it was really evil businessmen who were just without any conscience. They would just exploit patriotic people who were suffering from the war. The recession, or they would say depression, that followed was a huge news story at the time and it had a name, it was called the Post War Depression, but it was a very short depression. Also at that time, there was going on in Germany, a hyperinflation and there was a patriotic sense that we Americans are different and somehow we are preventing inflation by refusing to buy and prices felt catastrophically. In that time, James Grant wrote a book called The Forgotten Depression; The crash that cured itself. It went away without any government stimulus because there was a change in the narrative. And I think the change in the narrative that made it go away so fast was the rapid falling of prices. If the prices you can get in the marketplace for your goods that you sell are going down, you can't continue to pay the wages you used to pay, you just don't have the money anymore, but they still had to try to do that. So in their balancing of things, employers decided to lay off people rather than cut their wages. The profiteer narrative had been transformed and it led more to a strong labor movement that was resisting any cut in wages. [MUSIC] Leo Hannon, who with Harold Cole did a study of another Depression, The Great Depression, and argued that some ideas that have become popular were causes of the of the Great Depression. They showed that real wages corrected for inflation of those who remained employed was actually rather high even into the late depression. I did have wildcard search on Google Ngrams and you can see there's a lot of phrases, a minimum wage and a living wage, and there was the beginning of agitation that kind of pitted the people against the business people. With the army of the unemployed growing daily Philadelphia capitalists becoming frightened by the prospects of violence and riots during the coming winter. There was extreme emotion about the unfairness of the profiteers. The daily worker, which is a left oriented newspaper in 1931, a wage agreement was rejected by a vote of 503-12. The company explained to them, to these workers that we can't pay these wages anymore because we're not getting the revenue, prices have fallen, but that was rejected. So people were emotionally involved with this fair wage and still the profiteer story in in 1930s, but it hadn't been connected in the narrative so well in the 1920s which I think helps explain why the 1920-21 depression was so severe and short. It's striking that how much our view of the economy has changed from 1920. I was struck by a New York Times editorial entitled Volunteer Deflation. I'm quoting this because it's idealistic at that time but it sounds so unlike something people would say today. Little has been said about the persons able to pay high prices but who refused to do it, and so at a part in the volunteer deflation, which has been going on largely unnoticed by the public. But the great army of volunteer deflationist must be made up of persons in moderate or narrow circumstances, who had the courage and wisdom to wear old clothes, to buy their provisions thoughtfully and not recklessly, to cut off superfluid ease, to the women of America, more than to anybody else, the limitation of demand which has brought about a diminution in prices must chiefly be attributed. It is not for the inferior sex, that's the men, I think, to dip into the mysteries of women's dress and to our rude eyes they are always charmingly clad, but we have all seen ignorantly in our own houses with what pluck they have refused to buy new things, not indispensable with what art and labor they have made over gowns and hats and with what they called calculating art they have looked at bills and prices. As a class they have bought as little as possible. Theirs is the chief hand in this successful rebellion against high prices. There's be the chief praise. Men folks have helped. After all, they are essentially subordinates and follow a good example. So you wouldn't hear that today, but you know what they did by refusing to buy anything, is they created a sharp and severe depression. But it ended because of a change in the narrative because they prices came down, they didn't come all the way back down to 1913 levels. There's so much talk about comparing with 1913, which is before the war. That was the real story. I think it's consistent with James Grant although I have a very different emphasis, I'm more focused on the narratives that spread these attitudes. [MUSIC] I just wanted to point out that boycotting the profiteers narrative is definitely with us in recent years. Taking as an example of that is a campaign or campaigns created by Adbusters which is a anti consumerist, perhaps you can say it that way, publicity enterprise who created Occupy WallStreet, for example. But another thing that they have done is engineered a virus, a thought virus, Buy Nothing Day. The idea is that one day a year when you would not buy a single thing. Adbusters also had credit card cut up demonstrations, they had Buy Nothing Christmas and also WhirlMart. What happens in a WhirlMart demonstration is devotees of Adbusters will go to Walmart, parade around in the store with empty carts and then they buy nothing. It's like a strike, but it's the opposite. It was very different from a labor strike. It has an undertone of anger, of profiteering and boycott. People do express their anger through, if not formal boycotts, just refusing to buy. It's not just consumer confidence, it's consumer moral satisfaction that is also an issue for the strength of the economy. And you may see individual actions that are not organized by a central authority but reflect a narrative with moral overtones, narratives that come and go and change the atmosphere for the economy.