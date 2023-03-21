Frugality versus Conspicuous Consumption

There has been perennial narratives about shame of failure, frugality, and conspicuous consumption over time that leads people to make different economic decisions. If it's shame of failure that you're thinking about, then you want to dress for success and look like you want to have a home that shouts success. There was a big talk about the need that people felt to quote, keep up with the Joneses. It started in the 1920s, but it really took its greatest heights at the beginning of the Great Depression. There was a sense that everyone was trying to keep up appearances, not let people know that they were failures in the depression economy. When people said keep up with the Joneses, it was usually disparaging the idea. You don't have to keep up with the Joneses. The Joneses, that's one of the most common names in America. They're your neighbors who are doing well. You don't have to keep up with the Joneses. It's okay to be poor. People stopped spending money on frivolous things that were really show off things and that of course, brought down the whole economy because people had jobs providing these things. This is a quote from a gifted writer, Catherine Hackett in 1932. " In the old boom era, I would buy a jar of bath salts or an extra pair of evening slippers without an uncomfortable consciousness of the poor who lack the necessities of life. I would always reflect happily on the much-publicized day laborers who wore silk shirts rode to their work in Fords. Now it was different. The Joneses were considered to be callous to human misery if they continue to give big parties and wear fine clothes." Everybody stopped spending. People became aware of the involuntary unemployed. It was epiphany that people suddenly realized that it can happen to good people and not just drunk or Westeros, as had been the common narrative before then. But the term unemployment didn't appear until the 1890s. The word unemployment wasn't even coined yet. Unemployment seems to refer to an economic condition, not laziness. The term they used to use for unemployment was idleness. But that has a suggestion of laziness or something morally depraved. You can see that they did try to use the word involuntary idleness throughout the 19th century. But after we got the new word, involuntary unemployment. Involuntary idleness just about disappeared from our language, and we're all careful not to accuse people who are unemployed of bad things. The real extreme time for the shame of failure narrative was the Great Depression, and it was embellished and made much more real by the prolonged time of that depression and the sense of failure that people had. Relying here on Mirra Komarovsky who wrote a sociology PhD dissertation, which he published in 1940. It was a result of interviews of randomly selected people in the 1930s. The economic situation had shattering effect on people's sense of self-esteem and feeling. As an example, she quotes someone who is unemployed for the first time in his life. " If someone had told me five or six years ago that I would be accepting relief, I would have knocked his teeth out." " I didn't think things like this, that is relief, would be necessary for people of our kind." " I never thought it could happen to us." She interviewed children as, a young girl. She feels the depression keenly. She is ashamed to go to school because she has only one childish, shabby dressed and coat. She has to wash this dress every two or three days. She might have got some clothes from that ERA, that's economic recovery administration. But she is afraid that her friends will recognize the source. She conceals the family's plight even from her intimate friends telling them that her father receives compensation for war injuries, not for unemployment. It's hard for her never to be able to go out with her girlfriends after school hours. She has to think of all excuses. But the fact is she never has a nickel or a diamond her pocket. Her girlfriends don't understand and she is afraid she is losing their friendship. Another source of contagion to the idea that there are a lot of people with self-esteem problems now. And it became well known. It was an atmosphere of not only economic depression, but psychological depression. Expressions of sympathy were prominent in the 1930s in the Great Depression. The stories that were transmitted were often of beggars, of people lost to beggary because of the Depression. There was constant repetition of the beggars themes. Because one would see beggars out in the street, respectable looking people, often with a suit and tie who are asking for money. Maybe they were selling apples. That was a big narrative explosion when everyone started selling apples to prove that they're not integer, they're trying, and they're just lost because of the depression. This is the illustrates both Proposition 6, repetition and Proposition 7 about human interest, expanded upon by movies and radio and songs that reacted to this new view of ourselves in the Great Depression, either as unemployed now, hoping that were not seen as a failure, as potentially unemployed, if this gets worse. In Gold Diggers of 1933, Joan Blonde Del and Etta Moten sang a song called remember my forgotten man. And it was very sympathetic to unemployed men who feel like failures in their life. Remember my forgotten man. You put a rifle in his hand. You sent him far away, you shouted hip-hooray. But look at him today. Remember my forgotten man. This movie came out exactly at the bottom of the Great Depression. Another movie that came out at the same time, Moonlight and Pretzels. And it featured a song that was quite impressive called Dusty Shoes. They can't afford a shoeshine. There was something that was considered the basic thing for keeping up appearances. More so than now, much more. They were proud of their purge. They were proud of their marches for economic justice in their dusty shoes, which is symbolized resilience and the meaning unemployment. The term Forgotten Man, which was coined by William Graham Sumner, a Yale professor in the mid 19th century, didn't go epidemic until it began to be used by a new celebrity, a much bigger celebrity, Franklin Delano Roosevelt, referring to these men who are in such bad situation, we have to boost their spirits. And it led do I new language, a new way of talking, which I think ultimately changed the outlook for the Great Depression. Right after the Second World War. There was a consumption boom and a housing boom. People suddenly were spending very freely. I'm trying to understand that because economists didn't understand it at the time. A lot of economists forecast that we would sink right back into the Great Depression after World War II. But actually after the war they didn't sink. Why not? Well, I'm offering here a clue about it and narrative along the axis of frugality versus conspicuous spending. As the war drew to an end in the United States, you began to see advertisements in newspapers for what they call the victory vacation. Hey, you can live and enjoy yourself now. Now's the time you've been through hell. Hey, let's go to Miami Beach. We can take a train all the way down there. At the same time, there was a burst of new technology. Slide projectors sold in great numbers. You can show a slideshow to members of your family or to others and it brought groups of people into a highly contagious public meeting that spread the idea. Lots of people took victory vacations. This was not a time when you worried about spending too much to the embarrassment of unemployed people. The narratives continue to evolve. There's been a steady growth of this idea "American Dream". Which I think has grown to justify conspicuous, even vulgar extremes of conspicuous consumption in the United States. The term "American Dream" was coined by James Truslow Adams in 1931 and quoting him, what is it? "It's a dream of a land, meaning the US, in which life should be better and richer and fuller for every man with opportunity for each, according to his ability or achievement." He did also use less sexist language, and referred to women as sharing in the American Dream too. But he was not emphasizing conspicuous consumption at all. Remember, he's writing in 1931. He goes on to say, It is not a dream of motor cars and high wages merely, but a dream of a social order in which each man and each woman shall be able to attain the fullest stature of which they are innately capable and recognized by others for what they are. He's explicitly saying that the American dream has nothing to do with riches or moderate amount of riches, like owning a car. But it didn't stay that way as the epidemic for the term American Dream grew, it gradually grew into a dream of material well-being, not just equality of opportunity. This is an ad from 1949 from a realty company. Here's another ad for real estate that emphasizes the American Dream and we even have people spoofing it like Katy Perry video Chained to the Rhythm, it makes fun of the American Dream. Questions whether it's really ought to be prominent. American Dream was a narrative explosion. But it started out more idealistic and it ended up dream of a house and it's mirrored in other countries, you have the Canadian Dream, there is a Canadian author Daniel Francis wrote a book called National Dreams. 'The Canadian West," he says, "is a Paradise where newcomers would find every opportunity to achieve the good life." The term China Dream, goes back to Jun xi Shan in the 13th century, has been referred by Xi Jinping. Dare to dream, work assiduously to fulfill the dreams and contribute to the revitalization of the nation. The French Dream [FOREIGN] a dream of progress, equality, justice, a dream of sharing, a dream of collective strength and individual destinies that unite La France, and a Russian Dream, [FOREIGN] I found this on the web by Ilya Varlamov. This is also at 21st century. He talks about a dream of a detached single-family home. That's what people want. That the American dream, I think, has been a stimulus to economic activity. This is the economic effects. The underlying emotion of American Dream has become. I would think, that you don't need to be modest anymore. You should not view my beautiful home with envy. You should view it as an inspiration. There is an economic narrative that has been growing and they are ultimately somewhat behind the polarization in our society. There are still people who don't seem to be able to latch onto the American Dream.