Proposition 1: Epidemics Can Be Fast or Slow, Big or Small

Let me start with proposition one, an epidemic can grow to peak in a week and it can also take a century. [MUSIC] There are both fast and slow epidemics of narratives. This is being a little far field from economic narratives. But I want to look at a few popular songs from long ago, and what their epidemic curves were. They were epidemic. That's what it means to be a hit. They were epidemics when they started. The question is, do they have second waves or do they look like other epidemics? And the answer is they look like epidemics, and they vary in their length of time. I picked several big hits as examples. Bewitched, Bothered and Bewildered. Started out in 1940 in a broadway musical called Pal Joey. But it didn't become a big hit until Doris Day did it, a recording of it in 1949. >> [MUSIC] >> Boosted later by Ella Fitzgerald in 1956. >> [MUSIC] >> Boosted later by Rod Stewart and Cher in 2003. >> [MUSIC] >> And there were others too. I'm just giving you a quick story. This was somehow a narrative which formed epidemics repeatedly, and continues on a growth path. [MUSIC] The Third Man was a movie in 1949, black and white movie, film Noir, a murder mystery. The Third Man theme was purely instrumental. This is an unusual thing that a purely instrumental song will get on. The problem was that the movie was in theaters only for a while and you couldn't get copies of it easily after that. So it just faded. The third one is the song, I want to be Loved By You, performed by Helen Kane. This song made her a star and became her signature piece. Despite criticism that it was risque. >> [MUSIC] >> I never thought I was a Helen Kane fan. She invented a unique style, and it made her famous. It's for the silliest things. She says nonsense syllables in the music. Boop, boop a doop, it's just funny. It means nothing. Here's a Google Ngram search for, boop boop a doop. And you can see it came in extremely strong with her recording, also a Broadway show where she sings it called, Good Boys. You can then see that it has grown ever since and it's even bigger now. And if you are younger and haven't heard of it, I bet you will before too long, these things have a life of their own. Now, there was a little bit of drama here when Max Fleischer, maybe the most famous animated cartoon maker of the time introduced a character in 1930 called Betty Boop, which sounds just like Helen Kane. >> [MUSIC] >> She was furious because she got no credit for this. So she filed an infringement lawsuit against Fleischer in 1932. She lost the lawsuit, and here was a victory video made by Max Fleischer, the cartoonist with five Helen Kanes. >> [MUSIC] >> Helen Kane may have been an inventor of the personality of Betty Boop, but lots of women can do it. [LAUGH] it's not untradable. Unfortunately, for Helen Kane, Betty Boop almost completely supplanted her. Helen Kane is not remembered very well, but Betty Boop is, because Betty Boop can be repeated more and with more variations, she's a cartoon character. She's not real. They don't call those Helen Kane dolls. Although it looks to me a little bit like Helen Kane. [LAUGH] So this is silly and it's beneath the dignity of a real economist to ever talk about such things except for the fact that it's reality to the way people think, in the Betty Boop example C over R was fairly substantial. It's caused the epidemic to reach a high fraction of the population, but it did so relatively slowly. How often do you watch Betty Boop cartoons? Probably it's only happened a few times in your life, but it may have led to a sort of contagion that it's memorable. You don't forget Betty Boop. Why don't you forget Betty Boop. I don't know, there's something about her and the way she sings, we remember Boop Boop, a doop. And so the recovery rate is as low as well as the contagion rate so that the whole thing can just grow through time very slowly and eventually reach a substantial fraction of the population. [MUSIC] There was a 16 year old girl living in a village in France in the year 1428, and her name was Joan. They called her Joan of Arc. And she thought she had a vision from God that she should deliver an important message to the King of France. So she started traveling on her own, asking people to get her to the king of France to hear her message from God. People brought her to the king of France and he listened to her, and later she was accompanying the French army in the battle. This was a time of war with Britain, and she led them to victory and now she became Saint Joan eventually, people thought she was a worker of miracles. But she was captured by the British. And unfortunately, they thought she was a witch because they made their army lose. So they burned her at the stake as a witch in 1431 at the age of 19. That's the only picture I think from her day, can't quite get a good clear idea of what she looked like. But the story lives on because it's been 600 years. Look at the epidemic curve. This is Google Ngrams in English with two different spellings of Joan of Arc. It's hard to say where she is at this point in history. Here she is in the French language, looking like she kind of peaked in 1900. That's like close to 500 years later. But she's still going strong and latest as an uptick. Why is that story so exciting? I don't know, but it is, it's still climbs on modern years, even more old is a story of little red riding hood. You heard of her, folklore studies people have traced it back at least 1000 years ago. Here's a page from a medieval book by Egbert of Liege telling the story, the girl who was saved from the wolf. It's distorted from the stories that we tell it today. It doesn't have her grandmother playing a role as it is today. But if you look as folklore studies does, if you look at many different incarnations of the story, you see a thread, she still has a red hood. It seems to be a significant part of the story. There aren't many stories about girls wearing a red coat, and then involving a wolf. So folklorists in their judgment think that it's 1000 year old story. You can see it has been growing since 1800, folklore studies is another dimension they tended to use, look at stories that were popular over centuries. But it's a whole discipline in academia that tries to understand the path of these folklore stories. There are 16 universities in the United States and Canada offering phds in folklore studies. 22 universities with them masters degree, and 25 universities with undergraduate majors in folklore studies. So it's not as big as sociology or anthropology, but it's fairly big, and the study is actually interested in folklore as a phenomenon, because it shapes our identities. So there was an article by Anthony Backbuch Kelly in the journal of American folklore that advanced this idea. Economists don't read the Journal of American Folklore. That's just not in our discipline, but they have insights that are relevant to us. [MUSIC] Before we move on, I want to address a concern that affects a lot of people's thinking, which is that narratives can't last a long time because hey, it's just storytelling and people change the story all the time, they embellish it, they get it wrong, and over years, is any narrative going to survive? One argument is a lesson that's taught many times about human communications, and it refers to something called the telephone game. A game that involves people communicating from one to another in a party atmosphere, some simple story, and the story becoming distorted after it goes from one person to the next. We have people at a party asked to stand in line, and they're not even going to whisper, they're going to gesture to communicate a story to the next person in line, one after another. The others all have their backs turned, they only hear one telling of the story. So the first person standing at the far left attempts by gestures to illustrate, riding a motorcycle. The next person in line sees that, and then has to communicate the same idea to the next person. And as it goes along toward completion, the gestures become more and more wild and crazy, so that they're communicating a pantomime of something they have no idea what it is, and it becomes laughable. You'll see people laughing at this party. So the lesson is that chains of storytellers can't be relied upon to give any semblance of continuity. But in this case, you notice they're not allowed to use language in the story, and the receiver of the narrative can't ask, what's this about? He can't ask questions. He to just do the best he or she can to move the narrative ahead one step. [MUSIC] Not every narrative is an economic narrative, and some of the most talked about narratives are not economic narratives. Some economists at least tend to think that if anything affects thinking over a long period of time, it must be factual because people change all the time. But in fact, it can be just purely narrative, a story that is people like, I don't know why they like it, they like it. There's different reasons at different times, but this is an economic forces just as real as technological changes or central bank monetary policy, maybe I think even more important. All right concluding proposition one, the important thing is not to get attached to any one speed of epidemic. It can vary a lot. It can vary from the folklorists looking at stories that have been around for thousands of years, or it can be a Internet meme that comes and goes in days. The evidence which is terms, phrases, words, it's partial evidence. The frequency with which ideas are mentioned is partial evidence for the importance of economic narratives, but it's not the end all and be all. You have to take a broader perspective ultimately to understand their importance.