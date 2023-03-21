Proposition 1: Epidemics Can Be Fast or Slow, Big or Small

Yale University
Narrative Economics
Yale University
From the lesson

Seven Propositions of Narrative Economics

Module 2 seeks to answer why some stories go viral while others are quickly forgotten by defining our narrative theory more firmly. This module enumerates and explores a list of 7 propositions to help discipline any analysis of economic narratives.

Introduction to Propositions1:32
Proposition 1: Epidemics Can Be Fast or Slow, Big or Small13:34
Proposition 2: Important Economic Narratives May Comprise a Very Small Percentage of Popu lar Talk5:41
Proposition 3: Narrative Constellations Have More Impact Than Any One Narrative13:16
Proposition 4: The Economic Impact of Narratives May Change Through Time5:53
Proposition 5: Truth Is Not Enough to Stop False Narratives9:24
Proposition 6: Contagion of Economic Narratives Builds on Opportunities for Repetition3:29
Proposition 7: Narratives Thrive on Attachment: Human Interest, Identity, and Patriotism4:40

Taught By

  • Placeholder

    Robert Shiller

    Sterling Professor of Economics at Yale University

