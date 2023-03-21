Proposition 3: Narrative Constellations Have More Impact Than Any One Narrative

A constellation of narratives is this grouping of narratives that feed on each other. The third proposition. [MUSIC] Narrative constellations have more impact than anyone narrative. [MUSIC] People are looking for interesting stories to tell other people. They want to come up with another story to enliven the conversation. So that stories that are contagious because of other stories. What's grouping them together is imaginary. So they're connected in the minds of the tellers, as related to things that other people are genuinely interested in now. But somehow our brain groups certain stories together. And you recognize some story as a member of a constellation. And your your success as a storyteller, as a good conversationalist, depends on your ability to sense what's interesting. And successful politicians are specialists in doing this. Entertainment people are specialists in doing this. They have an intuitive grasp of the constellations of narrative, how they fit together. And they try to add to them with exciting new versions of the basic narrative that is underlying. There was a constellation of narratives about home prices that emerged in the early 21st century. The narratives are typically about how much some house sold for, or how much somebody made. The new phrase that arose was flipping houses. That some people were making a lot of money very fast by buying houses and reselling them again. Often fixing them up, redecorating them so that they look better. But it was a get-rich-quick scheme that attracted a lot of attention. There was so much attention to home prices in the first decade of the 21st century, that I kept noticing it. When I went out to eat with my wife, I said, I'm going to listen. I'm not listening to other people's conversation, but I can hear the word home prices, or housing a price of a house. And sure enough, they would talk about that. I overheard it from taxi drivers. They couldn't resist telling me how much that house sold for. I didn't tell them I was an economist, but maybe prod them a little bit to see if I could get them to talk about home prices. And no problem, I could, the emotions were palpable. But if you ask them, what do you think farm prices are doing? They would have no idea. It's just completely out of the narrative in the early 21st century. The reason flipping houses, I think, became popular in the 21st century has something to do with the contagion allowed by internet technology. People were starting to quote, surf the web. That's a new name for a narrative. And they looked on websites like Zillow to get the price of other people's homes and start thinking about, well, I could buy that home and sell it for more. So it's all about contagion. And it was one of the after effects of the development of the internet. Which is the internet home-price voyeurism as some people called it. Everybody knew what everybody's house was worth, and among their friends and neighbors. And they were thinking about home prices, and that led to action to bid up in the biggest bubble of home prices that the US and in other countries have ever seen. [MUSIC] Back in the 19th century, there wasn't much talk about home prices going anywhere. I think what people would tend to think if you tried to tell an exciting story about home prices, they would say, well, this is the price of land under the home that you're talking about. Homes, they only last for a while. They have to junk them, tear them down. It's not the home, it's the land. For the whole of 19th century, land prices were more important. We don't have a price index for land going that far back. But we do have sales, land sales. And you can see that there were a number of waves of land sales that reflected changing narratives. And changing narratives which changed the behavior of banks and their willingness to lend. The number of people who were thinking of actually borrowing money and taking out a mortgage to buy land. It happened in a number of discrete episodes. The biggest of all those episodes was the 1830s. 1836 was the peak year for public land sales. So what was going on in 1836? What were they talking about in those days? How did we have a land price boom? So there's a nice novel written by Hannah Bowen Allen in 1839, called Farmer Housten And The Speculator. She says in the beginning that she's writing this novel so that people don't forget what happened in the 1830s. She talks about excited talk about land. A man named Watson came to town and was talking excitedly about the opportunities to buy timberland, a land with forests growing on it. Just empty land that nobody was paying enough attention to, he thought. He talked in the emotional terms about quoting her, the situation of our forests, the wanton depredations, waste and plunder committed upon them, with a statement of the injuries they were subjected to, arising from other causes which were out of the power of man to prevent. Saying, if there was anyone who reflected on these things for a moment, they would see that if land could be purchased now and the timber preserved for future time, what an immense profit would result from the sale of it. Okay? So there's a story, there's a narrative here about human weaknesses. And how you would be strong if you went in and bought land and then preserved for the future, like the 1860s, when it could be ready for harvest and building people's homes. It's such a wonderful thing for a while. There's also talk, at that time, in the newspapers about excitement about land. So here I have a quote from the Democratic Free Press in Detroit, talking about the land office at Kalamazoo. The sales of public lands in this state this spring are suppressing anything which has been experienced in the past or anticipated for the future. We learn from a gentleman from that village, Kalamazoo, who has just arrived in town, that there are three speculators there now where there was one last fall. So that's the enthusiasm. But see the enthusiasm in the narratives bled over to other aspects of thinking. What strikes me is how much people were thinking that someday I'd like to buy a farm and we can move to the country and live the good life. That was in the air. So I did a search on Google Ngrams for the term, beautiful farm, or the term delightful farm. Delightful farm wasn't used as much compared to beautiful farm. But it in the 1830s, it was at its highest level ever. So what's a delightful farm? If you ever go in 1835/36 to visit somebody's farm near the city, you'll find so many delights there. You have orchards, brooks for fishing, beautiful sunrises and sunsets that you could observe from the rocking chair on the porch of your farmhouse, and good health. All those things were to get out of this crowded city environment. That would be wonderful. So, that's what happened, I think. There was a lot of talk about buying a farm, and the sense that you might miss out. If you don't buy now, the prices are going to be so high that you won't be able to afford it forever ever. Afterwards, you'll be confined in the city. Well, that lasted for a while until it burst and the banks failed, and the story changed. I think that's why Hannah Bowen Allan rush to book. I mean, I assume it's two years. She published it in 1839, that's after the bubble burst. But she knew that people are interested in it. Any story you could tell about land prices. Even indirectly, you could talk about lumber prices, which was the product of the land, became part of the constellation. The defining thing about a constellation of narratives is that people back then knew that if I tell a story that I believe is part of the constellation that's active today, I can expect people to be interested. And I want to be interesting. I want my stories to have impact. Ultimately, I'm trying to describe brain connections. Okay? Your brain has a certain wiring. Now, this has to do with a whole array of ideas in psychology, sociology, anthropology, neuroscience. I can't be an expert on all of these, but there are human predilections for certain kinds of stories. And those predilections change through time depending on the social environment. [MUSIC] I wanted to move to another story that's more related to the stock market, maybe. It's the idea of a Horatio Alger story. Horatio Alger, who lived from 1832 to 1899, wrote a series of novels for boys. And the theme that ran through all of these novels was that boys through honest hard work and enterprise and good citizenship may ultimately develop a trust that enables them to do business effectively and they'll become rich when they grow up. And then as philanthropists, they will be benefactors for their community. Horatio Alger story became a marker for thousands of rags-to-riches stories. But they had a good feel to them. The boy was always an honest and caring person, responsible, reliable but visionary as well. And it led to expansion of the idea of, it wasn't now the farm so much, it was the city and becoming a major citizen in the city. It was something that started to develop in the 1920s. In the roaring twenties, when people were fascinated by the stock market, not the house, not the land market anymore. The idea that your life could be a Horatio Alger story was popular, not coincident with the popularity of the books, it was coincident with some narrative that developed in the 1920s. Horatio Alger wrote a number of books and there were other people like him, but they reinforced each other. Narratives can reinforce each other just as diseases do. And epidemiologists talk about co-epidemics. Sometimes one disease will increase the contagion of another disease. For example, AIDS and tuberculosis epidemics tend to be co-epidemics. Tuberculosis tends to spread when AIDS is spreading. But on the other hand, it can work the other way around. Right recently with COVID-19, we see that the influenza epidemic is very weak this year. So the COVID-19 epidemic has harmed the spread of influenza. That's because people are doing social distancing and wearing masks which work against influenza as well. So that it can go either way. One has to be careful in identifying a constellation of narratives that moves together, and not moves opposite each other.