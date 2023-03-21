Proposition 5: Truth Is Not Enough to Stop False Narratives

When someone tells you an interesting story, the first time your mind may often be, hey, this is a good thing for me to bring up in a conversation sometime, I bet I get an interested reception. Then that impulse to view stories that way is not typically shared by an embossed to fact check the story. Proposition 5 is that the truth is not enough to stop false narratives. If you're looking for true stories all the time, it's hard to find interesting one. You embellish the story or you change some details in the story to make it more provocative. You didn't know that the story you heard was absolutely right anyway, so you're thinking, well, this is how I think it should go. You can have dishonest or factually incorrect narrative, then they'll spread anyway. A wonderful description of this tendency is in a dialogue written by an ancient Greek author Lucian of Samosata, called the lover of lives. [FOREIGN] I'm pronouncing it my way. Phyllo means love. Sudo in Greek means fake. Somebody who loves fake news is called a [FOREIGN] I thought that should be in our language. To offset. Philosopher is someone who loves wisdom who we need to think about the [FOREIGN] in our society as well. Tychiades, who is the central character in this dialogue, the Socrates of this dialogue. He opens the first line in the dialogue is, ''Can you tell me, Philocles, what in the world is it that makes many men so fond of lying that they delight in time preposterous tales themselves and listen with special attention to those who spin yarns of that sort?'' Philocles doesn't deny that there are [FOREIGN] amongst us. Tychiades then says, ''No, my dear sir, I'm speaking of those men who put sheer useless lying far ahead of truth, liking the thing and whiling away their time at it without any valid excuse. I want to know about these men, to what end do they do this?'' Tychiades then goes off on a story about what happened to him recently at the house of Eucrates where a number of men who seemingly intelligent men, prominent men in the city, started talking about ghost stories. They were telling them as if they were true. One of the ghost stories was about a haunted house. It was haunted by ghosts and people would die there and then who slept there in the night. The house was abandoned. There is haunted. But then somebody saw a ghost in the house disappearing into a corner, and went in there and decided to dig up that corner and they found a human skeleton buried just under the house. They moved the skeleton away and the haunting disappeared. Then Tychiades stood up and said something very skeptical about all these ghost stories. One of the man says, '' Do you think that none of these things happened because everybody I may say sees them?''. Tychiades said, '' If I do not believe them, it is only because I'm the only one of all who does not see them. If I saw them, the ghosts, I should believe in them, of course, just as you''. He just doesn't believe it and he can't convince these people. He's trying to understand what makes them tick. I think we're in that situation again today. What I'm trying to do in this proposition is establish the universality of that kind of experience. If you read notions, dialogue, it seems to say that the stories have an infective power. In fact, to my surprise, when I got to the end of the dialogue, feel like these sums it up. Your story about the house of Eucrates had some enjoyable effect upon me Tychiades. They say, you know, that not only those who are bitten by mad dogs go mad and fear water, but if a man who has been bitten bites another, his bite has the same effect as the dogs, and the other man has the same fears. It is likely therefore that having done bitten yourself by a multitude of lies in the house of utilities, you have passed the bite onto me. You have filled my soul so full of spirits. He thought back then in the second century, the disease he's talking about is rabies, which is a contagious disease, absolutely right. He scored it 100% head-on correct. He was telling the stories again, Tychiades was selling the same story to Philocles. It's an old idea that lying episode because of their drama are especially contagious, and they're not fact checked by people who retell them and they just live on and on, even in current encountering some people who don't really believe them, but don't convey their skepticism when retelling the story. The fellow members of the party at Eucrates house they don't seem totally surprised that someone doesn't believe them. But they have a sense that most people believe these, so they must be true and that happens today too in many dimensions especially as we move away from a professionalized news media who make it part of their profession to fact check. I did a search on Google N-grams for fake news. There was almost no attention to fake news until around 2016. Suddenly, look at that epidemic. It's soaring into 2019. I thought, well, then it must be they had a different word for it than fake news. Before they must have had criticisms of the news. I thought of yellow journalism. They did use the word fake news. This illustration is from the New York Journal in 1894 and it shows a newspaper man carrying around fake news. They also had Humbug news and cheap sensation. One thing that was coming in then was color illustrations in newspapers, and there was a comic, somebody will say it's the first comic strip that was introduced in the 1890s at the New York Journal. They printed it in color and the lead character called The Yellow Kid wears a yellow outfit. There was a ship, a US ship that was Harvard in Cuba, and it blew up and it killed 250 men. The cause of the explosion is still unknown, but maybe there was some spark that set off. This was a warship, it's set off their store at ammunition and exploded from the inside. But the newspapers made it out as Spanish attack on the United States. Spain denied it but the newspaper is stuck to their story and they develop stories of Spanish atrocities against the United States. Here's a famous one. Frederic Remington drew an illustration for a story about how vanished came onboard and searched American ship. Among them, they stripped search a woman, shows several men stripping a woman naked to search they're on searching for weapons, I guess. Turns out there was a strip search, but it was done by a woman, not by three men. This illustration whipped into a war fury in the United States. When the competitor newspaper, the New York World, pointed out that it was fake news, it created a huge anger toward the New York Journal. Elizabeth Banks, who is a reporter for one of these newspapers, wrote a famous article called American Yellow Journalism. It was yellow because of the yellow kid and the yellow color scheme they sometimes did over these sensationalist newspapers. The public opinion turned against that. I think we're living now in a time like the yellow journalism time. It's not just that truth is not enough to stop false narratives, but it can actually have it perverse effect. Narratives can be especially contagious because they are outrageously wrong.