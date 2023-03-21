Real Estate Booms and Busts

video-placeholder
Loading...
Yale University
Narrative Economics
Yale University
View Syllabus

Skills You'll Learn

Economics, History, Storytelling, Financial Markets, Research Methods

From the lesson

Perennial Economic Narratives

Module 3 examines nine perennial narratives that have proved their ability to influence important economic decisions. They include narratives regarding artificial intelligence, stock market bubbles, and job insecurity.

Introduction to Perennial Narratives3:17
Labor-Saving Machines Replace Many Jobs6:47
Automation and Artificial Intelligence Replace Almost All Jobs9:41
Frugality versus Conspicuous Consumption14:36
Panic versus Confidence5:10
The Gold Standard versus Bimetallism6:26
Real Estate Booms and Busts6:53
Stock Market Bubbles15:42
Boycotts, Profiteers, and Evil Business10:58
The Wage-Price Spiral and Evil Labor Unions4:09

Taught By

  • Placeholder

    Robert Shiller

    Sterling Professor of Economics at Yale University

Explore our Catalog

Join for free and get personalized recommendations, updates and offers.

Coursera Footer

Learn Something New

Popular Topics

Popular Certificates

Featured Articles

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Placeholder
Placeholder
Placeholder