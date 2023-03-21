You would think if you read a lot of accounts of the stock market that experts have it all figured out. They don't. If they're honest with you, they I'll admit that they don't. We don't know what's driving the stock market, but I'll tell you what it is. I think substantially it's not entirely, but it's substantially narratives. If you're talking about the aggregate stock market. The seventh perennial narrative is about Stock Market Bubbles and Crashes. This is a narrative that became strong around the time of the 1929 crash. We had a stock market going all the way back to 1792, but it wasn't talked about that much. It wasn't seen as a bellwether of the economy as it has been for a hundred years now. There's a patriotic elements to our interests in it. Every country has its own stock market index, and it's a reflection of the presumed future of the country. That's the narrative now and it's what the market thinks is the future of this country's prosperity, so people look at it every day now, thinking that it portends the future. Now, people tend to think that the corporate earnings that underlie stock prices are driving everything, depending on who you talk to. There is a narrative to that effect. Stocks are claims on earnings. Companies make money, they're called profits, and the owners of the company are entitled to receive a share of those profits in the form of dividends. The market valuation are ultimately to derive from information if everything is rational about future earnings. The question is, does that make sense, looking at the actual data? What was it doing in 1929? If you can see, 1929 is an abnormal peak. That makes it legendary. Most people know about this. They can tell stories about it, about people jumping out of buildings, who've lost everything in the crash, that sort of story. But we've seen very dramatic movements lately. It has soared from a bottom, it more than tripled in just 10 years. That's quite a success story for the stock market, but the earnings is that off trend but not by a whole noticeable amount. It's a mystery why the stock market changes. Among the narratives that drove the incredible tripling of the market since 2009 are narratives about failure to see what was coming in 2009. There's a lot of people who sold their stock in 2009 thinking that this was 1929 again. Now at this point in history, they don't want to miss out on that. The phrase is FOMO, Fear Of Missing Out. People have vivid memories that they sold stocks at the worst possible time, and this memory is driving them today. Economists don't generally talk about that. They read this through newspaper people. But I think we need to do more than write occasional newspaper articles about this. We have to try to be more systematic in understanding it. Another narrative that's been driving the stock market lately is a narrative about the Fed's aggressive stimulus that the Federal Reserve, which is the central bank in the United States, has cut interest rates so have a lot of other central banks. This is a worldwide narrative that Central banks are aggressive and stimulating the economy. Another narrative that's driving the market at this time in the United States is the Donald Trump narrative. At this point, he has been voted out of office, but he's still has a capture of our imagination. The focus of attention on Donald Trump was just amazing. It was like all that anyone was talking about. There's a tendency for Donald Trump and others to talk about winners versus losers and to show scorn for the losers. People who may fear that they are losing out in the race for wealth may find him reassuring because he speaks to his audience as aggrieved potential winners. Even among people who don't agree with Trump, or vote against him, I think he has an influence on their buying habits with regard to stocks and other things that show wealth. People want to be part of the experiment. Now, part of what drives the recent stock market boom is just the sheer repetition of business-oriented stories. That was one of our propositions in the last module. Just any occasion to repeat it brings the recovery rate down lower and it allows more of an epidemic to occur in various attitudes about the market. Part of the reason the stock market is different from other markets is that the narrative about it is very much a narrative about what other people are thinking. John Maynard Keynes in 1936, the economist, said that, "The market is focused on itself. The narratives about the stock market are narratives about other people, whether they're thinking about the stock market." According Keynes from his 1936 book, The General Theory of Employment, Interest and Money, he said, "Professional investment maybe like into those newspaper competitions in which the competitors have to pick out of the six prettiest faces from 100 photographs. The prize being awarded to the competitor who's choice most nearly corresponds to the average preferences of the competitors as a whole." The newspaper is used to run beauty contest. That's another thing that's gone. As far as I know, I don't see beauty contests run by newspaper, but this is a peculiar one that he's referring to, where the prize was not awarded to the majority, it was rewarded to the person who thought most like the majority. You were asked to say who's prettiest? Well, nobody can define that precisely. You end up picking those that you think other people think are pretty, because that's the way you win this contest. Or maybe you go further. Since other people are following that, why don't you pick the faces that other people think are prettiest? It's a peculiar conundrum if you think the market is driven by people and not by fundamentals, and they sure do think that a lot of people. This is called Keynes beauty contest model. But the key thing that I want you to get from this is that Keynes was saying that the market depends heavily on people's judgment of what other people are thinking. I think that that helps explain events. For example, the biggest one-day crash ever was in October 1987. There was evidence you could see in the newspapers about what other people were thinking. On October 12th, that's five days before the biggest one-day drop, the Wall Street Journal mentioned the possibility that the market would go into a "tailspin". Some fancy new investment strategies called portfolio insurance could, according to the Wall Street Journal, start a huge slide in stock prices that feeds on itself. When people read an article like that, they're not just thinking about, is that right about the market, they're thinking that other people are thinking about that, that there is a heightened sense of a possibility of a huge slide. On October 17th, two days before the crash, the New York Times said that portfolio insurance could push slides into scary falls. This is a chart published in the Wall Street Journal on October 19th, 1987 in the morning paper comparing the stock market in 1987 with a stock market from 1922-1929. Those are two different time periods, but they're showing a similarity between the stock market and suggesting that the 1929 crash is around the corner. This particular chart isn't remembered now by many people, but its proximity to the actual crash in the 1987 stock market is striking. It clearly affects what people think that other people think about the stock market. People were thinking in the morning of October 19th, 1987, they were thinking, maybe this is it. Then, so when it started falling sharply Monday morning, it really affected people's consciousness. I know from my own experience, I was giving a lecture to my students at Yale on that morning, and one student raised his hand during class and admitted that he was listening to a transistor radio during my lecture, there's a little handheld radio they were popular then. He said, "Do you know what the market is doing?" It's crashing like 1929. That's how I heard about it. After my lecture, I decided to not go back to my Yale office, but I walked downtown. This is a small city, so you could walk to your stockbroker and I walked in, I wanted to see my stockbroker's reaction. He was in a panic situation at my broker's office. He didn't expect investors to show up, but I showed up. When I saw him, he just said immediately, don't worry, it'll be all right. Don't worry. Hang in there. That was the mood that happened. It was set up by things that happened prior. Narratives are not just random mutations, although that plays a role, but it's also the creative spirit of the people who write for these or talk on the news media. There's a creative and manipulative element that has developed around news media. Narratives that are creative writing rather than reaction to the facts, they do seem to have a limited time span often. Eventually, the public becomes disenchanted and they become disenchanted with a news outlet that is not carefully fact-checking. In the long run, all of these narratives and the purveyors of false narratives do tend to suffer, but it might be 100 years before they suffer. Causality is a big issue. What is driving what? I think that one thing we've learned is that it's often bidirectional. It's like a feedback loop. The sound from the microphone is repeated in the speaker and then the speaker puts it back to the microphone and you hear a humming sound, it gets louder and louder. That's a phenomenon in sound reproduction, but it's also a phenomenon in economics. Some exogenous narrative gets started and then it has effects on markets, and the markets then feed back into more narratives, and then the more narratives go into more of a market reaction. The beginning of 1929, about 10 months before the 1929 stock market crash, there was a hit song, I Faw Down and Go Boom. Eddie Cantor sings. I got a tip camp to buy some stocks, lost my shirt, lost my socks. The minute that I buy some stocks, they faw down an' go boom. The stuff they're selling us nowadays, is not so good, if that's sublime let me remind you. Years ago you buy some wine, wind up singing Adeline. Now you wind up on your spine cause you faw down an' go boom. A silly song, but it's an unusual. This is February of 1929 that it got the most attention. It's very rare these days to see a popular song about the stock market, it's a sign about something was invading people's thinking. In February of 1929, The Boston Globe wrote, "Did you ever hear anything sillier, more ridiculous and inane in your life? This wise-crack is positively cuckoo, a snatch of baby-talk which has swept the country and every day in every way by broad-shouldered huskies and lithesome lounge lizards as the last word in high-powered repartee. Every broadcasting station tossed it off into the air at least once a night. It gets a snicker in every nightclub and near a night club. Hawaiian imposters with garlands of garlic around their necks, roll their eyes and sing the song and try to work the customers into gales of hysteric singing it." It was hysterical. That was 10 months before the crash. This isn't the evidence that economists like to think about, but it's there and it was leading to an instability of the market. We have the same instability today, maybe not as strong. Because as indicated by surveys that show that people are worried about overpricing in the stock market, the housing market, the bond market, and the subsequent possibility of a crash.