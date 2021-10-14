Negotiation: Building a Larger Pie

University of Michigan
Successful Negotiation: Essential Strategies and Skills
University of Michigan

Strategic Negotiations, Communication, Negotiation, Decision Tree

Oct 14, 2021

Dr. Siedel is adorable. I feel more confident and meanwhile more thoughtful for negotiating after this course. I bargained on many personal and business purchases, positions, etc. highly recommended.

Mar 20, 2022

Excelente curso, considero que vale la pena tomarse el tiempo para aprender y descubrir parte de la belleza que posee el mundo de los negocios. Aunque, me di cuenta que aun hay mucho por aprender. :)

From the lesson

Practice Your Negotiation Skills

Put your newly developed skills to the test in this module with a friend or fellow MOOC participant from another part of the world!

Negotiation Debrief: Psychological Tools6:20
Negotiation Debrief: Psychological Tools (Conclusion)4:56
Negotiation Debrief: Creating and Performing the Contract6:05
Negotiation: Building a Larger Pie12:14

    George Siedel

    Williamson Family Professor of Business Administration and Thurnau Professor of Business Law

