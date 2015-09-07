Ads at Cost

First off, I'd like to thank you for coming in. I know it's early, trust me, I know. >> It's not a problem. [LAUGH] >> I don't know if you've had breakfast yet or not, but here are just some little treats I brought. So help yourself. >> Cool, thanks. >> And you guys have shared a lot with me, up to this point. And I know that you're looking to sell. >> Mm-hm. >> And what I am curious about, I know that you wanna get the most amount of money that you can for this. I understand that, completely understand. But what I'd like to know are more about your goals for this sale. What are your hopes? What are your dreams? What do you hope to get out of this? >> [COUGH] Personally, I created this magazine from the ground up, and I just wanna make sure it's in the right hands when I pass it off. >> Absolutely. >> And I trust you, I hope that you have the same vision that I did, and- >> Yeah. >> [CROSSTALK] >> And I just wanna second that, I really trust you, and I trust your artistic impulse behind elevating our standards to a new level, and it's really exciting. >> Thank you. >> [CROSSTALK] >> Well, I just need to say that each issue is an event in my house. Every time it comes out we gather, we read your column, we always love it. >> Wow, thank you. >> And I hate the thought of you stopping. >> Well, it had to happen some time. [LAUGH] >> [LAUGH] Well, yeah, you need to retire. >> Yeah. >> Years and years of work. >> [LAUGH] >> So on the other side, what are your reservations about this sale? What are your hesitations? Do you need a job? Are you looking for a job? >> Thank you, I am all set right now. I'll be glad to help with the transitions to get you on your feet, and moving. >> Yeah, that works. That's great. >> Great. All right, sure. >> I didn't want to bring this up, but I think I have to. Since the beginning I have been getting two pages of advertisement at cost per issue. And that's really important to me, and to the lifespan of my [LAUGH] gallery, and I would just really love if we could figure out a way to keep that. >> Of course, if- >> Really? >> If that's something that's important to you, then it's important to me. Absolutely, we can make that a part of any deal we strike, we'll absolutely make it work. >> Wow, thank you. [LAUGH] >> And I can tell you now, that I can give you three years of those ads at cost. >> Three years? >> Three years, and I'm happy to do that. >> Okay, great. Great. That puts me at ease, and makes me feel a lot better about this whole thing. >> Yes that's great. Well, thank you, and we appreciate all of your help, and we're glad that you can take care of our concerns. And we've shared our excitement with you, and we'd like to know what are your concerns, too. >> Yeah.