Ask with a Reason, Part II

Another example, a student of mine who got an offer from a tech firm in Silicon Valley. She was comparing that to Microsoft and her salary was actually higher at the tech firm. So she's was like, "What can I do, what's the reason?" Fortunately for her or her challenge was her husband. He's an IP lawyer and California has a high state income tax, state of Washington does not. So when you look at the impact of the state income tax on him and therefore as a couple, it turned out that their offer was worse. Now, in some sense, it's not this company's problem that her partner is having to pay higher taxes. They, in some sense adjusted her salary to take into account state income tax, but not his. But she said, "Look, we're making a joint decision here." It's a real decision and we're hesitating, it's a serious [inaudible]. Basically, he says, "Look, they've made it equivalent for you. You think about them the same way, but you're asking me to take whatever it is, 10, $15,000 hit on this and I don't know why we should do that." So she makes the argument to them and they said, "Hey, that's a real argument, that wasn't just pay me more because I want more, I'm asking," and so then they respond to it. Yeah and I think what you're also giving the firm in return if they help you out, is you're giving them the signature now, it's like you're saying, "I have a sincere hesitation. I can wait 30 days and then maybe we'll come your way or you could give me this and I'm there yesterday." I might not actually be able to say yes. Yeah. Because it's not just me who's saying yes and you have to solve this other problem I have. The odds are they probably were willing to pay more, but not unless there's a reason and the reason of please pay me more is not a reason. Yeah, I think in fact, for our students, they have to be especially careful of that because on the other side is a person who sees this Ivy League graduate and there might not, I don't want to say contempt, but there might be some sense that they're just playing a game with the HR hire like, "Oh, you're just asking for more to get more and all I have to do is say no." Or you worried about precedent and so here's a new reason, "Okay, if you had a dual-career issue, I'll handle that. If you don't." Yeah. Actually, precedent is very important. One of the things that we teach is you want something that's valuable to you, but cheap to them and sometimes more for the sake of more is just the worst thing to ask for because of precedent, you're upsetting the apple cart. If they give you an extra 17,000, it's worth 17,000 to you, but it costs them 10, 20, 100 extra, because they have to do it for everyone now. So you need a reason to be treated special, so that you don't create a precedent. Exactly. So a particular reason, well, Black Friday a reason, partner's tax issues. Yeah. Perfect.