Yale University
Introduction to Negotiation: A Strategic Playbook for Becoming a Principled and Persuasive Negotiator
Yale University

4.9 (4,490 ratings)

 | 

480K Students Enrolled

Skills You'll Learn

Game Theory, Negotiation, Collaboration, Principled Negotiation

Reviews

MC

May 16, 2020

Professor Nalebuff does an excellent job of keeping the student engaged through his own examples of negotiations as well as guest speakers. I've learned so much from the Intro course to use at work.

SD

Aug 14, 2021

The instructor Barry was awesome. He was articulate, shared industry experience with interactive videos, class room videos and guest speakers. I liked the hands-on real life approach of the course.

From the lesson

Acknowledgments and Further Readings

Lecture Version of "What is the Pie?"2:47
Lecture Version of Week 141:56
Ultimatum Game16:01
Copy of Anchoring8:54
Copy of Copy of Anchoring8:54

Taught By

  • Placeholder

    Barry Nalebuff

    Milton Steinbach Professor

