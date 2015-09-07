Don't Fight Fire with Fire

I'd like to share a lesson, I've learned from my colleague Daylian Cain, with whom I teach negotiation at Yale. There's a big question of what happens when somebody makes a threat, an ultimatum, lies to you, how should you respond? So, the question is really, when somebody lights a fire, how do you respond? A typical response is, meet fire with fire. And what Daylian says, and what I think is really right, is that when somebody lights a fire, the response is not to fight it with fire, but to put out the fire. And let's talk about that, in some specific cases. So what do you do, if someone goes and makes a threat to you? The fight fire with fire, is you say, I'll make a threat back to you. Instead, what you can say is, do we really want to play that game? I could say the following to you, but I don't think that's gonna help us get a deal. Let's look at this in the context of some of the negotiations that we've seen. In the Zenger case, we had the buyer, who said, I'll give you $20 million and $10. $20 million and $10. And the response came back, ho ho. That's only $10 better than my fallback. I'll ask for $30 million minus 10. I'll counter you with the same extreme offer, that's fighting fire with fire. The Daylian approach, would be to say, you know, I could come back to you by saying you should pay me 30 million minus 10, but that would be just as crazy and just as extreme as you offering me only $10. And so, let's just start again. And act more reasonably here. Because you going at 20 plus 10 and me going at 30 minus 10 is never gonna get us to a deal. Let's try another example of this. Somebody makes a threat that, it's my way or the highway. And, so we saw the video example where the seller puts the phone down and leaves the room, and says, it's either A or B, and that's it. And the fight fire with fire approach would be, okay, it's either C or D, or that's it, and I'm leaving. And the end result is you have these two ultimatums, they're in conflict, and so you'll never get a deal. Instead, what we saw was the better example of putting out the fire, is how is it that I can take your ultimatum and turn it into something that's flexible. Oh. So, if I offer you something that's better than A, if I offer you 26 million or 30 million in cash, does that mean you wouldn't take it? Well no, I guess, I would take it. And so I've essentially put out the fire by showing that, in fact, the ultimatum isn't really as much an ultimatum. As the person who made, it might have thought it was. Somebody lies to you, and you're upset. One response is, you call him on the lie and say liar, liar, pants on fire. Or you find some way of working around that, and say, you know, I think that, our offer is something I hope you'll accept. I appreciate that you may have some higher offer from somebody else. But when you consider the whole package, you'll think that what we have is really better, as opposed to, that's crazy. Nobody has ever offered you that much money. You're just making that up. Go suck a lemon. And essentially, counting on the person to come back, because they don't really have that higher offer, after all. In life, this is natural tendency, when somebody makes a threat, lies, makes the ultimatum to you to respond in kind. And the end result of that, is it makes deals hard to do. So try and remember that when you see a fire that's been lit, go and put it out as opposed to meet it fire with fire.