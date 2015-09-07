Going Around in Circles

So I would love to discuss options D and E. I think they're two options that we could really make work for you here. >> D and E unfortunately are not advantageous to me and I need to continue focusing on options A, B, and C in this case. >> We'll see here, if we can start here with option D okay. Just work with me for a second. Option D, you're gonna get 17 million up front, along with a 7.5% royalty, that's a lot of money you could make right there. >> That option is too risky for me and I would prefer to stay in options A, B and C. D and E are out of the question. They are contrary to my goals. >> How about if we work for a second with option E? Okay, there's going to be less of a risk, alright? You're going to get 12 million up front and you're going to get a 10% royalty which is going to be 20 million here, and so you're going to get the 12 million up front, plus, the 20 million royalty and it's going to equal 32 million. You're gonna get- >> No, that's incorrect. The risk is greater with option E, because the additional money is contingent on a larger percent of royalties. I am not interested in discussing options D or E. I need to continue focusing on options A, B, and C. >> Option D could work for you great. I don't see why you can't, it's something you could work for. >> I don't think this conversation can go forward if you aren't interested in hearing my perspective, which is D and E prove to be too much of a risk and I would like to remain with options A, B, and C. >> If you're worried about risk, I think option E could work for you cause it still has a very small risk. >> E will not, it clearly won't work, that is the biggest risk of all of them. >> I'm sorry it is the big risk. Option D, option D will be great, a smaller risk for you, and you're still going to get that 17 million up front. >> I don't want to be working at that level at all. And so like I said before, options A, B, and C, according to my calculations which are quite obvious here, are the most advantageous for me. I'm sorry, I won't be able to continue this discussion any longer if you aren't able to see that D and E are not an option. >> Option D, option E are out of the picture for you? >> Completely, yeah. >> You don't want the 17 million up front or the 10% royalty? >> I need more money up front. I need more money up front. We need to focus on Options A, B and C. >> I can focus on Option C. I can focus on option C for you. >> C. ideally I would like package A or B, mostly A but C >> Ideally I would love to have options D or E those would work great. >> That's not going to happen. So I guess we can settle on C. >> You'll settle on C? >> Yeah, I mean. >> Yeah. Sure. I could do C. I could do C. >> Okay. >> Thank you. >> This negotiation is surely one of the most frustrating, painful negotiations to watch. Our buyer just seems crazy, adamant, stubborn. D. E. What's wrong with D? E. What's wrong with E? What a second. Let's go back to D. And what is his plan? This video's a reenactment of an actual video done by a member of the Ukrainian Parliament and as he was doing this negotiation, he had one specific goal in mind, which was to get to option C. And that what he wanted to do was frustrate the other side, to the point where they were so unhappy when C was ever mentioned, that they would grab at that life line, and just go for it. So he wasn't expecting to get D, or E, but he figured that that would allow C, which wasn't in his view a compromise, but really his end goal to be the result of the negotiation. There are a couple of problems with this approach of being unreasonable. One is that it sours the relationship between you and the other party. And so for any future negotiations, you're not know wanna deal with a person who behaves that way. Alright, but may be this is a one off case. This is the only negotiation you're ever going to have with the other person. Is this still an effective way to get C? Yeah, it might help you get C, but what it won't do is create an environment where the two of you can do joint problem solving and come up with other options that might be much better than A, B, C, D, or E, and that to me is the real cost and real missed opportunity of the approach taken here.