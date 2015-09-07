Helping Kids Negotiate with Adults

If you want to give some advice to a parent watching this video, is there an exercise you would have them do with their daughters, or their sons for that matter that would help with this process? >> Yeah, so one ways of teaching the girls or a boy is negotiation and why it's a value, is maybe your young person is struggling in class. And I'm sure parents can say that their young person might come home and say, oh, that teacher just doesn't care. Or they just don't like the students. Or they just don't like me. Talk to that person, what do you hope to, you want an A in this class, you want a B plus, whatever your goal is for that certain course. Encourage them to talk to that teacher, and think about, how can I improve within this class? Discuss different options, because they're really busy, and really have them engage on their own versus you doing it for them. Have them be proactive and take charge of their school professional lives. Encourage them to ask the right questions and coach them to that process versus you doing it for them. I understand that parents, oh know, my young person is struggling, let me call the teacher on their behalf, but one of the first steps is really talk to that young person, have them take the initiative, to strategize with that teacher different ways to be successful in that classroom. >> And do you encourage role playing, where the parent plays the teacher and have the child first experiment before playing it for real? >> Oh, definitely. Activities that we've created to teach girls to negotiate are all interactive. So we have various role playing activities. So yeah, the parents for take one might be the teacher. But then take two, have the young person be the teacher so that way, they can look through that lens, or pretend that maybe these are reasons why I might not provide opportunities for extra credit,okay. Or, these are the reasons why you are assigned this project when other students are assigned these different activities, okay? Doing the role play allows a young person to not only express their interest, but also think about the other person's interests as well. And it gives them practice. Practice is key. >> I think what you describe is absolutely, perhaps the most important lesson of all, which is to be allocentric. To understand the perspective of others and no better way of doing that than to play the role of the other person. Exactly. >> And so, if you've played your role and the other person's role, you will be able to understand both side's interest a whole lot better. >> Exactly. One of the activities we do, I've done with students, was, very basic, talking about school uniforms. So some of these girls I was working with went to a public school, and it was truly a debate on whether not the school was gonna initiate school uniforms. So randomly select the girls and split them up into two different teams, those who are for uniforms and those who are against uniforms. All of the girls in the classroom did not want uniforms. So it was really challenging for those who had to think about, okay, I'm the school board and we are tackling this idea of putting this uniform policy in place. And they came up with some strong reasons that encourage the need for uniforms, and it came to this understanding of oh, I see why now. It's not just because they're trying to control our lives, but there are some benefits to this. And then the students who weren't for the uniform were very vocal and explained how can they bypass what obstacles or conflicts that were occurring without this policy in place that justified how they could move forward without the uniforms. So it engaged such a great dialogue and helped them understand the decision making process of the adults, the authoritarians in their lives too. >> And where did it end up? Uniforms or not? >> A modified non-uniform policy, so there is limitations in terms of no crop shirts or really being brand generic. >> Mm-hm. >> Because [CROSSTALK]- >> No logos. >> Yeah, no logos, yeah definitely. So they came to a very strong agreement. So it was great, it was great. And fun. Negotiation can be fun. >> Okay.