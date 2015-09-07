Losing Control

Okay, great. So I think this has been a very productive conversation. And I'm ready to make an offer. We would love to buy your magazine for $250,000. >> Okay. >> Which is a great deal, I think. >> Well. >> For you. >> We've got this great magazine. We know what we're worth and as a company, we believe that it's actually more in the 650 ball park. And we have justified reason to arrive at that figure. So, 650 is- >> Yeah. So, okay, I'm a pretty nice person. I was trying to do this thing where I was just, playing hardball. Hardball, see how far I could get with that, but that's not really who I am. So I'm just gonna cut that act and I'll be up front with you. And the truth is- >> Okay >> I know you have a great magazine. >> Yeah, we do. >> And that's why I really wanted to be a part of this deal. I really believe in your product, but my boss is a jerk, he's a jerk. And he said that literally all that I'm allowed to ask, or all that I'm allowed to put on the table, hard limit, is $470,000. And that. >> Okay. >> It's hard to say that, because you have a great product, but he's my boss and. >> Right. >> He's a jerk. And if even if I, if we buy your magazine for 470, he's gonna be pissed because that's literally the limit of what I can spend. >> Then the deal probably isn't gonna work in that case. >> Really? >> Well, no. $650,000, $750,000 is where we're thinking. So? >> What about, what about $520,000, which is already $50 above my absolute budget. >> I don't really believe you. >> Well, what don't you believe? >> You. >> I mean, no. This is me going out on a limb. This isn't me speaking on behalf of my boss. This is not me bringing into the room what my boss told me to bring in. >> Okay. >> I'm bending the rules. >> Okay. >> And going 50 grand above what my top limit is, that's me talking. That's me saying, okay, I believe in your product. I think that our companies could do- >> I mean, it would cost you more to replicate our product. >> Absolutely. You're totally right. That's true. Do you want more than 520? >> Yeah. >> 650 is where we were thinking, or up from there. >> 650 is really high. My boss is gonna kill me. Whatever, I believe in this deal and I know that we're buying this magazine for a good reason. So, let's just say, and this is really my final offer because I'm already probably gonna be fired, seriously. Let's say, let's just say 600 flat. And that's really as far as I can go. >> Okay, we'll have to think about it. >> Think about it like you want to sit here and think about it or do you, because I'm, we're really really, really interested in the magazine. >> Right. Yeah. >> And $600,000 is already $130,000 over what we originally were willing to pay and you have to think about like on our end your website is pretty primitive. And I think you guys know that. We know it, everybody knows. We're probably gonna have to sink a couple hundred grand into the website, just to get it sort of up to our level of, user experience. So, I mean, if we spend 600 grand, plus the 200 or so, we're already spending almost a million dollars, which is a huge cost. >> Okay. >> For us. >> Okay. >> So, 600, is that, you want a little more? Okay, you know what? Okay. [LAUGH] What? Let's just say 650, let's say 650. Oh my God. >> [INAUDIBLE] >> Is that okay? >> Yeah, we can do 650. We'll do 650. >> Oh, my god. Thank god. Okay, wow. Well, It was nice knowing you. >> You, too. >> We probably won't do business again. [LAUGH] I'm gonna be fired. >> $650 sounds great. >> $650 sounds great. Thank you so much. >> Thank you. >> I love your magazine. >> If you're in this negotiation, and you have a limit of $470, and the seller really seems fixed on $600, what are you supposed to do? Well, don't go above your limit. That's a way to get fired. You could just say no deal and walk away. Cuz walking away with no deal is better than paying for a deal that's gonna get you fired. But there's a better solution still than just walking away. The idea is that you can go to the seller and say, I can't pay you $600,000. That's not in my authority. But, here's what I propose. Will you agree to sell the company at $600,000 if I can get permission to do that? Now you're not guaranteeing that you're gonna give the person $600,000. There is no deal. But they've given you an option to buy the company at 600,000. Why should they give you that option? The answer is that if they don't give you the option, you're not gonna go and ask your boss for permission. Cuz the last thing you wanna see happen is that you go to the boss, get permission to pay 600,000, come back and they say, thank you very much. The price is now $700,000. So the deal is, give me the ability to buy the company at 600,000, and I'll find out if I can pay it. And at the end of the day, if the boss doesn't wanna pay it, then you have no deal. But rather than coming home and saying simply, no deal, you can say, I didn't go above 470. I think this business is worth a lot more and if you want to pay 600 here you can get the deal.