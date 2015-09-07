One of the things that people are gonna experience today is they probably are gonna do more negotiating online, negotiating via email. >> Yeah. >> Sort of people, IRL in real life is a lot less, fewer interactions than in the old days. So what do you think about negotiating via email? >> Well, it is the most difficult thing. What's the best way to negotiate, is in person. >> Sure. >> Because I'm trying to influence your behavior. I want you to go from no to yes. People start out saying, no, whatever the hell you say, no. So it's easier if it's in person, the second better way to negotiate is via phone because you can get the intonation in their voice. The most difficult way is via mail or via internet. So what you want to try to do is, don't just come across with a cold price, but tell them a little story about you. >> Sure. >> See, differentiate yourself from the average person on the Internet, you know. And I always say, a nose that could hear It's worth two that could smell. You know, in other words, be unique, be different, change the terms. You know, I was involved with buying a condo in Vail, once, and I was really bothered by the realtor who kept saying. We of Vail, which is where it was, we of Vail feel that when we of Vail asked for this price we expect to get it. So this bothered me because as far as I'm concerned there's only two categories of people who have the right to use the royal we. Number one, you know. The royalty, Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip, you know, that group, or two, those people within their bodies of active tapeworms. Other than that I'm resenting this. >> Schizophrenics, maybe are the third? [LAUGH] >> [LAUGH] So, what I did was, whereas people actually offer the asking price, I don't want to offer the asking price. So what I did was, I offered less and all the other offers were subject to the buyers obtaining a mortgage at a certain rate. >> Sure. >> You know >> So there was no conditions on your offer? >> Yeah, I have no condition. Cash. [SOUND] And he took it. Even though it was less. And the next day he ran around like crazy trying to get a mortgage on no money. [LAUGH] But, the point is I was willing to take some risk. I differentiated my offer. >> Sure. >> In fact, how you write your email differentiates you. In other words, if you show compassion, interest in the seller. You know and maybe you do it not in one deal but in several emails. You take a little time, you get to know the person as well as you can. That differentiates you. >> Can I purchase your furniture would be an example of this. >> Yeah. >> Is there a date that is more convenient for you to move? I have flexibility on that. I can. If it turns out that you need to find another place to live, I am happy to close now or in two months. Or, actually I am even happy to close now, but have you stay there for the next two months. >> Yeah, absolutely right. See, if you have information for example. This person is moving from the suburbs into Manhattan, into the city, into a condo. So what's gonna happen to their lawnmower? What's gonna happen to the mulch that they have in the. So you offer to buy these things. Cause you're gonna need these things and they're gonna get nothing if they move. They're not moving with that stuff. So the more information you have the more you know about them. In other words, when someone puts something up for sale when you first contact them, ask them where they're going, be friendly and that will help you shape your offer.