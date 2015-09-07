Negotiation Gym

video-placeholder
Loading...
Yale University
Introduction to Negotiation: A Strategic Playbook for Becoming a Principled and Persuasive Negotiator
Yale University

4.9 (4,318 ratings)

 | 

440K Students Enrolled

Enroll for Free
View Syllabus

Skills You'll Learn

Game Theory, Negotiation, Collaboration, Principled Negotiation

Reviews

4.9 (4,318 ratings)

  • 5 stars
    90.18%
  • 4 stars
    7.64%
  • 3 stars
    0.88%
  • 2 stars
    0.50%
  • 1 star
    0.78%

MC

May 16, 2020

Professor Nalebuff does an excellent job of keeping the student engaged through his own examples of negotiations as well as guest speakers. I've learned so much from the Intro course to use at work.

RC

Sep 7, 2015

A superb introduction to negotiation from game theory point of view, which itself is a fascinating subject and taught by Barry nelbuff, a brilliantly simple teacher. read his books and you'll know.

From the lesson

Linda Babcock: Ask for It

The Value of Negotiating4:15
Men Negotiate More1:50
Listen to Noise5:48
When Women Negotiate2:28
How Women Can Become Better Negotiators1:34
Change Your Thinking0:58
Negotiation Gym1:51

Taught By

  • Placeholder

    Barry Nalebuff

    Milton Steinbach Professor

Try the Course for Free

Explore our Catalog

Join for free and get personalized recommendations, updates and offers.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder