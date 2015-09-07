Responding to Liars

Sometimes you will be negotiating with people who, out of, perhaps laziness or anything else, will lie. And they will, perhaps, claim that they have another offer that they don't have. And they'll try and use that to come up. So let's take a case where the most you're willing to pay is 450,000. And the person says, they have an offer of 500. At this point, you have only been offering them 400 up til now. So they're trying to get you to come up and they're using this fake other bidder. >> Yeah. >> As you said early on, the best power in negotiation is to have alternatives. >> Yeah. >> And if there really is another alternative out there, which is often $500,000. Well, that's true power. >> See, I always say to myself, why is this guy here? Okay, why did he come here? Where'd he come from? He traveled an hour by car to be here. He took the train or a plane. Why's he here? If he had another offer and he didn't think I would go up at all or very little, he wouldn't even be dealing with me. So, I say to myself one, maybe the offer's not there or B, the terms are different. My terms are more favorable. He'd rather get an offer from me. So, if it seems to me that 450 is what I'm gonna pay, I explain to him, and I say, you know, if that offer were really better, I might take it myself. But here's where I think what we offer to you, in addition to the money. And then I try to sell what the relationship is all about. And- >> And you don't call them out on the lie. >> No. >> You don't say, that's great. 500,000, go take it. >> No. >> I don't really believe you have that offer. In fact, I'm so confident you don't have that offer, that you're gonna come back to me and we're gonna discover. So why don't you call them out on the lie? >> Because, all I've invested in this situation >> You know, I spent time with this guy, talking about, I met him three times or what have you, and I don't want that to go down the drain. I've got an investment. If I imply or even call him out on that, he's gonna be too embarrassed to even come back. >> Sure. >> He might, but the likelihood is you won't. So, I try to not call them directly but sort of explain to him that the terms are different, what we offer is different. We offer a continuing relationship. Why our company is different. The service, all these add-ons that you're not paying for, you know? And then I tell him look, but you gotta do what's best for you. You're a real nice guy. I enjoy being with you. I hope we can be doing business together. I think we'd very successful. You're a man and I respect. You're a person of integrity, I'm sure. >> You're saying that to someone who you think has just lied to you. >> Yeah. >> Okay. >> Which is my way of, I'm not lying I'm just exaggerating. I'm making the guy feel good. [INAUDIBLE] You're gonna pass this guy one time in a life. You know? Make them feel good. This is a joke. This is a game. This is the way you play the game. >> The game of life? >> It's the game of life. It's like someone says to you, your wife buys a dress. She says, how do I look? Well. You wanna stay married a long time? You say, you look great.