I thought I might end this course with a story of one of my failed negotiations. It's a good tale, and there's a good lesson at the end as well. Late one night in Jerusalem, a colleague and I got into a taxi. And as we're driving along, we notice the driver hasn't turned on the meter. Well, we comment to him on this. And he says oh, are you Americans? Yeah. I love Americans. I'll give you guys a special price. And I say, look, I kinda know about this special price deal. No, no. Can you just please turn on the meter? And he says, no, no, really special price. And my view is you wanna give us a discount, no problem. Turn on the meter, and take 20% off. That works. Oh, the meter is broken. Yeah, right. So, what do we do? Well, the two of us caucus back and forth. And we figure, you know, right now, we're not where we wanna be. We're in the middle of nowhere. So if we start negotiating, and the negotiations break down, this would be a bad situation. On the other hand, if we wait until we get to where we wanna go, then we'll be in a strong negotiating position, and we haven't agreed to pay any amount. In particular, we haven't agreed to pay an unreasonable fare. So, we wait. We arrive at our destination. And at that point, the driver says it's 35,000 shekels. These are your old Israeli shekels, a little under $9. And this is Israel, so everyone negotiates. I figured I should too. And so I respond 32,000 shekels. And the guy says what? You mean you won't pay 35,000 shekels? I say no, that's outrageous, 32,000 shekels! That's the right number. And next thing I know, the locks on the car come crashing down. He floors the gas. He's going through red lights. He's jumping curves. We don't know what's happening. John turns to me and say, are we being kidnapped to Syria, I mean what's happening? And, well, in a few minutes, we discover that what he's done is retrace our steps at breakneck speeds. And he unceremoniously kicks us out of the taxi back where we got in, saying, see how far your 32,000 shekels will get you now. Yeah, well, we wait out in the cold a little bit longer. We get into another taxi. This one turns on his meter and 32,000 shekels later, we're home. Okay, so the two lessons here. First, we hadn't really gotten the negotiation strategy correct. What we should have done is gotten out of the taxi before we began our bargaining. Right? Then the 32,000 shekels would have been a much better offer. And secondly, just because you can negotiate everything, doesn't mean that you should. Sometimes, I guess it is worth being taken for a ride when it only cost 50 cents. Thanks.