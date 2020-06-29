Vectorization

DeepLearning.AI
Neural Networks and Deep Learning
DeepLearning.AI

4.9 (114,313 ratings)

 | 

1.1M Students Enrolled

Course 1 of 5 in the Deep Learning Specialization

Skills You'll Learn

Deep Learning, Artificial Neural Network, Backpropagation, Python Programming, Neural Network Architecture

Reviews

AT

Jun 29, 2020

I think that this course went a little bit too much into needy greedy details of the math behind deep neural networks, but overall I think that it is a great place to start a journey in deep learning!

RG

Sep 6, 2020

I have learned a lot from this detailed and well-structured course. Programing assignments were very sophisticatedly designed. It was challenging, fun, and most importantly it delivered what is aimed.

From the lesson

Neural Networks Basics

Set up a machine learning problem with a neural network mindset and use vectorization to speed up your models.

Vectorization8:04
More Vectorization Examples6:19
Vectorizing Logistic Regression7:32
Vectorizing Logistic Regression's Gradient Output9:37
Broadcasting in Python11:05
A Note on Python/Numpy Vectors6:49
Quick tour of Jupyter/iPython Notebooks3:42
Explanation of Logistic Regression Cost Function (Optional)7:14

Taught By

    Andrew Ng

    Instructor

    Kian Katanforoosh

    Senior Curriculum Developer

    Younes Bensouda Mourri

    Curriculum developer

