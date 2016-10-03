[MUSIC] Okay, so let's talk about blood supply. We need that blood to bring in the oxygen to the brain. And as it turns out, there is a there's a built-in backup plan for bringing blood to the brain. So, what we're going to first look at is just the vasculature, this has been removed from the brain. And, you are just looking at all the blood vessels that are, are feeding the brain. And the sources come from these two arteries, which are called the internal carotids. So the internal carotids, and then back here, there two sources here that are the vertebral arteries. So, the vertebral arteries are responsible for the posterior circulation. Posterior half of the brain, this is everything behind the, this is essentially all the brainstem. Whereas the internal carotids are the anterior circulation, and these supply the blood, most of the blood for the for the cerebral hemispheres and the, and the thalamus and the hypothalamus. And what you'll see if you look, as we look at a close-up, we're going to look at a close-up of this area right here, and what you see is that, here are the internal carotids. They split into two major branches, a branch here and a branch there. Here is the, here are the vertebrals. They come up, they form this artery which is called the basilar, which then splits into these two main arteries. And now what you see is a, is a really amazing thing, which is that these two main arteries are connected by this thing right here, which is a communicating artery. And this, the posterior and anterior circulations are connected by these communicating arteries. If we go over to the board, what we see is, this is the internal carotid on one side, this is the internal carotid on the other side. They split to give rise to these two major vessels, the anterior cerebral artery and the middle cerebral artery. But the two anterior cerebral arteries are joined by this, the anterior communicating artery. And likewise, there's this this join, which I didn't write down, but this is the posterior communicating artery. So, the important thing is not all the names of these various arteries. The really cool thing is that we have a circle. There's a circle. The blood can flow in this circle. Let's look over here and see how that would work. There is a continuous circle that goes like this. And so, what you can imagine is that if there's a, a blockage here, that the blood could flow this way and then it could flow around that way. So it can, it can recover from a single blockage. It could even recover, maybe even from a, a second blockage. So, if one of the internal carotids fails, the other internal carotid can, can suffice. It's possible that that it could even survive two more minor blockages. This circle is called the Circle of Willis. And it is the is a very amazing backup plan for bringing blood and oxygen to the to the brain. Where does this sit on the brain? This is just so two of my medical students just tried to dissect out and they did a very good job. You can see here's the anterior cerebrals and here is the little communicating. Here are the posterior communicatings. So, here is the Circle of Willis right there. So where does this sit on the brain? It sits, there are two, the two vertebrals come back here. They come up through the foramen magnum, they come, they join to form this vazolar, and then there's posterior cerebrals. This right here, that's the internal carotid. You can see it on this side and you can see it again right there. Okay, so the internal carotid is going to give rise to, to two arteries and then there are going to be two communicating or three communicating arteries. The communicating artery here and a pair of them here. So this is the Circle of Willis. Now, this is where a lot of problems come and you can see that it's sitting at the base of the brain. The entire source of blood is coming up at the base of the brain. So, if there needs to be a repair because there's a malformation, something that you're born with that is often going to need surgery that's going to come up from below. Okay, in the next segment we'll look at what happens in, in strokes. [MUSIC]