Okay, so unfortunately, many things can go wrong during neural tube closure. The most severe neural tube defect is when the neural tube simply doesn't close up at all and that's something that's called this. I can't pronounce this, so I won't try to, but this is when there's just no closure at all. That is lethal in Euro, so that is going to be an embryo that is aborted during early in the first trimester. Probably during around the fourth week or the fifth week. This is extremely uncommon, luckily. But the two major types of neural tube defects that are, unfortunately, more common than we would like are a failure of either the posterior or the anterior neuropore to close. So remember that the neural tube closes in both directions and then there's the last little bit at the back end and at the front end. Let's talk about what happens if it doesn't close in the back end. That's called Spina Bifida or open Spina Bifida. And in open Spina Bifida, let's go over to the slides here. This is taken from Wikipedia, and what you see is that the back end of the spinal cord where the lumbar cord joins the sacral cord is not covered, it's externalized. There it's not covered by skin, it's not covered by bone, it comes out and it can loop around. Now, this is a problem for two reasons first of all it destroys interferes with spinal cord function so a person with this may be paralyzed. May not have the ability to move their legs, it's as though they have spinal cord injury at, say, the lumbar level. So, they may be paralyzed, they may have lost spinal cord function because of this or some degree of spinal cord function. The additional problem is that because the spinal cord takes this extra loop, do you see this? Here's the spinal cord and it should come down like this, but it takes this extra loop. And that extra length actually pulls on the brain, so let's do this on the board so here is the central nervous system. That's the brain, the cerebellum, and the spinal cord, and it's sitting inside the skull. This is the skull and this opening here is called the foramen magnum, that's where the spinal cord joins the brain. And if this spinal cord is being tugged by the Spina Bifida, by the externalization of the spinal cord, the whole spinal cord is pulled this way. That pulls the cerebellum out and that produces, it can produce many serious consequences. It's going to interfere with brain function, so here, you have a spinal cord defect, producing brain problems. This can produce, not only interfere with brain function, it can also interfere with the flow of cerebral spinal fluid. So these individuals can develop hydrocephalus. Spina Bifida is a very serious problem, it has a wide variety of severity depending on how large the opening is. And so, people are disabled by this, but to different degrees, some maybe in wheelchairs, some may walk with some difficulty. So I just want to point out that these neural tube defects are not death sentences and they are certainly don't make a person's life. They don't define a person's life, I recommend that you go look at the art of Riva Lehrer. Riva, R-I-V-A, and Lehrer, L-E-R-H-E-R. She's an artist who has Spina Bifida and paints very emotive self-portraits as well as other art beyond self-portraits. It's really quite remarkable and I think it will give you a different way to think about living with Spina Bifida, okay. So what is the other major neural tune defect, it happens when the anterior neuropore does not open. And in that case,what you got is something called Exencephaly and what that means is what now the brain is not covered. Just like the spinal cord is not covered in Spina Bifida, the brain is not covered in Exencephaly. And the brain is not covered starting at day 28, so the end of the 4th week through the rest of gestation, what happens is the brain essentially disintegrates. So that if these embryos come to term, they have very little brain left and they're called anencephalic. The initial problem is the Exencephaly but through time this becomes Anencephaly. So, if we go over to the slide, you can see that this is from Wikipedia, again this is an individual that was born with Anencephaly. Anencephaly is lethal, these individuals typically don't make it through a day, less than a quarter of them make it beyond a day. Many of them die before birth or at birth or in the first few hours, this is not a survivable condition. Now, on the other hand, after, there are things that can happen to the neural tube after day 28 and one example is Encephalocele. And in this case, there is a seal or a cyst, essentially, which is externalized which contains either just cerebrospinal fluid or cerebrospinal fluid and brain. This is, the prognosis or the treatment and the prognosis depends on whether it is CSF or brain. If it's CSF, that's easier to treat and it has better prognosis than if part of the brain is externalized out here. The good news here is that we can do something about preventing neural tube defects from occurring. There are treatments for neural tube defects, which are particularly for Spina Bifida and for these late Encephalocele type issues, which is surgery. And for Spina Bifida, the surgery is getting earlier and earlier. Now people are trying to treat Spina Bifida in utero and that prevents the tugging issues that we talked about. Okay, but let's prevent the neural tube defects from occurring all together. The problem here is that neural tube closure happens in the fourth week of gestation when many women don't even know that they're pregnant. So how do you do that? What governments have decided to do, and this is true of many western governments including the United States and Canada, many Caribbean nations. Is to supplement all grains with folate, now folate for reasons that are largely unclear prevents about 70% of the neural tube defects that occur. So this is a great thing and since the supplementation of grains with folate in around the 90s this was started. The occurrence of neural tube defects has drastically gone down in countries that have done this. There are some problems with this, the two problems I will mention, one is that gluten-free foods are not supplemented with folate. And the second problem is that some individuals are now not taking in, don't have a diet with a sufficient amount of grain to get a sufficient amount of folate. A third problem is that some neural tube defects appear to not be sensitive to folate treatment. So there are still occurring some in people that are supplemented with folate, there's still some people that are giving birth to babies with neural tube defects. Neural tube defects is a big deal, great progress has been made and great progress can continue to be made on this.