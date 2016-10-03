Neuronal Uniqueness: Stars of the Sky

The University of Chicago
Understanding the Brain: The Neurobiology of Everyday Life
The University of Chicago

Skills You'll Learn

Brain, Neurological Disorders, Neurobiology, Neurology

MJ

May 24, 2020

It has been, in all, a wonderful experience taking this course, Prof Peggy is really good at what she does, wonderful content, stories, instances, and videos. Learnt a lot from this course, thank you!

MF

Dec 29, 2021

Excellent course for understanding the extent to which human neurobiology is complex and fascinating, with multiple opportunities to compare findings with other species and get a better understanding.

From the lesson

The Nervous System

Meet the Stars: Neurons2:20
Parts of the Neuron3:57
Neuronal Uniqueness: Stars of the Sky8:58
Glial Cells6:47
Myelin5:19
Demyelinating Diseases3:05

Taught By

    Peggy Mason

    Professor

