Parasympathetics & Sympathetics

Okay, let's get to the heart of the matter, the sympathetic and the parasympathetic systems. These are two different systems, but they both work through these two chain neurons. They're both automatic. And they're both motor systems that are targeting three different types of tissues. Smooth muscle, cardiac muscle, and glands. And they're, in general, the sympathetic system is called the fight or flight system. Fight or flight or bungee jump as the case may be. The parasympathetic system is the rest and digest, sleep, recuperate from injury, all that kind of thing. And so they're working in, in opposition. They're working to produce different functional, ends. The thoracic cord or I'm sorry. The sympathetic system comes entirely from neurons in the thoracic cord. The parasympathetic system from two places. The cranium so these are coming out through cranial nerves. And then also from the sacral cord and so because of that, this is often called the craniosacral system, the parasynthetics or the craniosacral system. But let's take a few examples of how these two systems work in opposition. And, the first example is, is the heart. So what the parasympathetics intervate the heart, and they drive heart rate down. The sympathetics intervate the heart and they drive heart rate up. Another example is in the eye. The parasympathetics come out of the, cranium to innervate the eye. And they make the pupil small. And the sympathetics come out and they make the pupil big. So they're working in opposition. There are also certain places where they don't as much work in opposition. That they do different things. So the sacral cord is innervating three tissues. It's innervating the bladder, the colon, and the sexual organs. And the thoracic cord inerates those too, but they, they do different things. For instance sacral cord the parasympathetics are, are a critical to sexual arousal whereas the sympathetics are critical to sexual climax. You can also see there's a topography. So, up here, the stuff up here is going to go towards the head, the stuff down here is going to go towards the tail. Now the, the final point that I want to make here is that the sympathetics are, they have a few special places that only they innervate. And we're going to name I think three of them. So one is sweat glands. Sweat glands are, are turned on by the sympathetic system and there's no turning them off, for instance, by the parasympathetics, parasympathetics have nothing to do with the sweat glands. So they're turned on by the sym, sympathetics. Piloerection is actually a fourth one. Piloerection. We saw Tula, very piloerected as she was about to go try and hunt something. That's coming from the sympathetics. Another one is, the cutaneous, meaning skin, cutaneous blood vessels. Now, that sounds really obscure, but the point of the cutaneous blood vessels is whether they are constricted or dilated. And the parasympathetics have nothing to do with that. The sympathetics completely control that. So for instance, as you're exercising, you build up heat, start sweating, and you also dilate your vessels to release heat into the environment. So this is only innervated by the sympathetic system. Another consequence of whether there is more or less blood going to the skin is whether whether your blood pressure is going to go up or down. So if you send a lot of blood into your skin. Blood pressure will go down because it's filling a larger volume, and if you constrict your skin blood vessels your blood pressure will go down. And that's a major way in which we control blood pressure. Is through the cutaneous blood vessels, through the state of the cutaneous blood vessels. The final tissue that is only innervated by the sympathetics that we're going to talk about is the adrenal medulla. And the adrenal medulla is the organ the, the gland, excuse me, that pumps out cortisol. And cortisol is a stress hormone. It's absolutely critical. This is lacking in people with Addison's disease. People such as John Fitzgerald Kennedy, our president from 1960 to 1963. And I I was recently watching some historic footage of him and it it's remarkable how knowing that he's he's got a bad case of Addison's and there's not particularly good case of Addison's to be had. But he's he's he was an ill man. And you can see it in the way he walks. And the gingerly way in which he, he moves. And this is a very serious disease, and it, it, it, comes from a lack of output of the adrenal medulla.