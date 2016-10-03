[MUSIC] This is called, bladder dyssynergia. Here we see, once again, a diagram that we've seen before. The parasympathetic neurons are located either up in the brain stem, this is a cartoon of a brain stem where we've removed the cerebellum. The cerebellum would be sitting like this, and on top of that the cerebrum would be sitting like this, so you would never see this, but I've taken that off and we're looking down on the medulla, the pons, the midbrain and the thalamus. And here is the length of the spinal cord. So while the sympathetic nervous system is entirely contained within the thoracic cord, all the preganglionic neurons are in the thoracic cord. The parasympathetic preganglionics are split between the brain stem and the sacral cord. And this has one very important consequence. And that is that if all, virtually any spinal cord injury, it doesn't matter, it can be anywhere from here up through the highest levels of the cervical cord, any lesion that is anywhere near complete is going to isolate the sacral cord. The sacral cord is on its own. Now the sacral cord does not make decisions. The spinal cord does not make decisions. It depends on input from the brain. So for example when an individual wants to void, wants to void urine, there is a whole part of front, pre-frontal cortex which decides okay, this is a, a socially appropriate moment. I'm in a safe place and and allows the the program for urination, micturition to occur. But that takes a signal from up here, to release the program that is organized down in, in sacral cord. So sacral cord is, is responsible for executing it, but it's not responsible for, for making the decision. So if we have a lesion somewhere in the, in the chord that's rostral, towards the brain, from sacral cord, now sacral cord has no instructions. And what does it do? It just kind of goes crazy. So under normal circumstances micturition depends on two things, two major things. The bladder, which is a smooth muscle, is contracted. And it's contracted by neurons in the sacral cord. So that is a parasympathetic effect. Parasympathetic neuron comes here, it contacts a ganglionic neuron in the wall of the bladder, and that ends up contracting the the bladder wall. In addition there's an external urethral, urethral sphincter that has to relax in order to let the urine out. And that is a voluntary muscle that your brain controls. So your brain says okay, open the sphincter. Urine comes out. Now, in the case of a, of a spinal cord injury, this is on its own. So as the bladder fills up it starts to contract. It will contract. But this will never relax. And so what you have is the, is the bladder contracting against a fixed, tight, closed sphincter. This is called, bladder dyssynergia. And it is a huge problem in spinal cord injury. So right off the bat, if somebody suffers from a spinal cord injury, a physician is going to make sure, is going to test, whether, the person is able to, void urine or not. And if they're not, they're going to need medical intervention pretty much, immediately. Okay, so, so this is, and the, the, this medical emergency of the spinal cord injury is, the first medical emergency, the almost always happens medical emergency is, is a function of the fact that the sacral cord is almost always going to be isolated in that, in spinal cord injury. Now there's one other, thing that we can glean from, this, anatomy, and that is, let's go back to Bobey. I told you that Bobey, went through normal wake sleep cycles. And you may have thought, well how the hell would you know? because he couldn't move. And that's a very good question. And the answer is that up here in the most rostral part of the thoracic, column that provides pregangloinics to the sympathetics, our preganglionics that go to the eye, they go to the pupil they go to a few other places, but they also go to this eyelid. So, the eyelid, if we take a side view, here's an eye, here's an eye, and this eyelid has two different muscles in it. It has a muscle which is called levator palpebrae, which is innervated, is a skeletal muscle and is voluntarily controlled, so it has a voluntary muscle and then it has this muscle in the back which is called the superior tarsus, and the superior tarsus is a smooth muscle. So this one is innervated by by the sympathetics. So the sympathetics are innervating this, and so when you're asleep, very low sympathetic tone, boop, eye closes. You wake up, sympathetic tone automatically comes up to some minimum, including a contraction of the superior tarsus, and up comes your eyelid. So in, in my line of work I go to an, a fair number of seminars. I'm not a particularly sleepy type of person, but I watch my colleagues and, and they're doing this. And so you can see, they're either awake, I'm just, they're either awake or they're asleep. And, so the eyelid is under the control of these sympathetics. And, this, pathway appears to be intact in, in Bobey, and that's how we knew that he was, either awake or asleep. [MUSIC]