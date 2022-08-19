Adapting OKRs for Your Organization

Measure What Matters
OKR Certification: Leadership and Goal Setting
Measure What Matters

Skills You'll Learn

Planning, goal setting, Business Strategy, Leadership And Management, Communication

SB

Oct 8, 2022

Nice mix of content, really appreciated the Resources included in the material.

BH

Oct 11, 2022

Very good course, a lot of great detail for the entire OKR methodology!

From the lesson

Using OKRs within an Organization

In this module, you will learn how to OKRs function within an organization. Discover how OKRs can align many teams to the most important priorities at the top and how to adjust the system to meet your organizational structure and needs.

Collective Commitment3:41
Adapting OKRs for Your Organization5:42
The North Star: Setting a Company-Wide Objective5:32
Setting OKRs: The Meeting5:20
Communicating OKRs3:53

Taught By

  • Placeholder

    John Doerr

    Co-Founder, WhatMatters.com

  • Placeholder

    Jordan McArthur

    Head of Community, WhatMatters.com

  • Placeholder

    Ryan Panchadsaram

    Co-Founder, WhatMatters.com

  • Placeholder

    Lisa Shufro

    Chief Storyteller, WhatMatters.com

