Communicating OKRs

Now that we have a solid set of priorities for our organization, it's time to share them. At the start of the cycle the first OKRs that everyone sees should be the top level, organization wide OKRs. They set the tone and direction for everything else. How you roll them out should fit the communication style of your organization. But the best rollouts we've seen, are a bit of an event, especially when you think about the annual organization wide OKRs. It's helpful to build the enthusiasm for what you've decided are going to be the most important priorities for the year ahead. It could look like an organization wide email, or an all hands meeting. What's important is that the OKRs are clearly and transparently laid out. Every contributor should have a chance to square how they'll fit, into the greater goals of the organization. The way you communicate the OKRs is key to the collective commitment you're going to need to get everyone rowing in the same direction. The introduction can then be replicated at the layers below, as far as OKRs cascade, and in ways that meet the needs and styles of those particular teams. Again, transparency is key, everyone should know where to find the OKRs. At any time anyone in your organization, should be able to access them, even across divisions and teams. For smaller organizations, it's as simple as a shared google doc, or a wiki page, and for the bigger ones, we've seen success in using hosted OKRs tools. Regardless of where they are, I'll repeat it again, it's important that everyone can easily find them. OKRs spell out the story of your strategy, and no one should be in the dark. Here are the hallmarks of a great OKRs rollout, everyone knows what the top level OKRs are, everyone knows where to find the OKRs once they've been rolled out. The OKRs has chosen, they capture the most important work to be done over the course of the year cycle. Everyone is able to see themselves in the work, that's described by the OKRs, and you've requested feedback on the top level OKRs and have a plan in place to incorporate the input. You've clearly communicated a timeline for the cycle, and how many layers of the organization should be creating OKRs. Remember, OKRs shouldn't feel like edicts or more work being assigned, an OKRs rollout done well, can be an inspiring moment. It's a rallying point for organizations and teams to look at what's ahead, and have a clear vision for how they're going to contribute. This reminds me of a story from our friends at the company upside, their platform that helps companies scale their business travel. When the COVID-19 pandemic struck their industry practically evaporated overnight. But instead of layoffs, their CEO Scott case decided to completely reset their North Star objectives. Instead of increasing market share, they pivoted to simply sustaining the company and avoiding layoffs. Leadership quickly rewrote their OKRs put them into a deck, and then presented them in a company wide zoom call. Their intentions were immediately known, and immediately transparent. The key results outlined, the bridge projects that undertake to generate revenue by certain dates. Afterwards some employees left, but that's because of the unprecedented uncertainty that came with being in the travel industry. But the ones that stayed knew they had been empowered with clear objectives. In this scenario, upside was reacting to an emergency, but because of their commitment to OKRs, they had a clear framework for resetting quickly. Now, if upside can set clear and concise direction in a crisis with transparent company wide communication, it'll be just as effective when you make it a part of your regular cycle. It's empowering for contributors to know that there's a plan, and that their work is essential to it. And that we're all committing to giving our best effort to stretch and make things happen together. Once an organization rollout has happened, it's off to the races for the rest of the organization to align their OKRs to these top level ones. In the next two lessons, we're going to learn about the two types of alignment, cascading, and laddering