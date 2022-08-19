The 3 Kinds of Dialogue: Cs

“Ideas are easy. Execution is everything.” -John Doerr In this one-of-a-kind OKR Certification, John Doerr builds on his New York Times best-selling book, Measure What Matters. The chairman of the venture capital firm Kleiner Perkins, Doerr reveals how the goal-setting system of Objectives and Key Results (OKRs) can lead to exponential growth. This simple yet often misunderstood framework can help any organization thrive through meaningful, ambitious goal setting. After taking the course, you will be able to use the OKR system to: - clearly define and communicate your most important priorities; - align everyone's goals, from entry level to the CEO; - guarantee a commitment to excellence throughout the organization; - definitively track and measure progress for transparent accountability; - stretch for ambitious, amazing achievements; - implement a robust OKR practice within an organization. You’ll learn from real-world examples on how to turn strategies into action plans. You’ll unlock the power of the business community’s goal-setting system of choice. You’ll learn to write effective OKRs, and how to roll out the system within an organization. Ever since they were introduced at Intel by iconic CEO Andy Grove in the 1970s, OKRs have engineered the success of some of the world’s most innovative businesses. John Doerr learned the method from Grove during his time at Intel and famously taught it to founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin at Google, one of his standout investments. Doerr has continued to refine the system as he passes it on to the founders of his investment portfolio companies at Kleiner Perkins, where he serves as chairman. For the first time, he has gathered his wealth of experience and knowledge into a single educational program. This course is presented by John Doerr and Kleiner Perkins technical advisor Ryan Panchadsaram, former Deputy Chief Technology Officer of the United States.