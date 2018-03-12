Categories of Data Science Tools

video-placeholder
Loading...
IBM Skills Network
Tools for Data Science
IBM Skills Network

4.5 (25,955 ratings)

 | 

350K Students Enrolled

View Syllabus

Skills You'll Learn

Data Science, Github, Python Programming, Jupyter notebooks, Rstudio

Reviews

4.5 (25,955 ratings)

  • 5 stars
    66.82%
  • 4 stars
    22.16%
  • 3 stars
    6.75%
  • 2 stars
    2.23%
  • 1 star
    2.01%

AJ

Sep 15, 2020

Absolutely Loved this course!! Challenging at times to keep up with all the terms and processes. The course provided great insight into Data Science. Would highly recommend it as your first course.

RR

Apr 24, 2019

To the contrast of other reviews, I find the content very well bifurcated and fed to the learners. The course very easily digestable and I have had a great amount of fun learning it.. Go for it!!!!

From the lesson

Languages of Data Science

Categories of Data Science Tools7:38
Open Source Tools for Data Science - Part 17:58
Open Source Tools for Data Science - Part 25:05
Commercial Tools for Data Science6:41
Cloud Based Tools for Data Science8:01

Taught By

  • Placeholder

    Aije Egwaikhide

    Senior Data Scientist

  • Placeholder

    Svetlana Levitan

    Senior Developer Advocate with IBM Center for Open Data and AI Technologies

  • Placeholder

    Romeo Kienzler

    Chief Data Scientist, Course Lead

Explore our Catalog

Join for free and get personalized recommendations, updates and offers.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Popular Courses and Certifications

Popular collections and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Placeholder
Placeholder
Placeholder