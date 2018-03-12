Welcome to “Commercial Tools for Data Science.” After watching this video, you will be able to: List the commercial data management tools, List the commercial data integration and transformation tools List the data visualization tools List the model tools for building, deployment, monitoring, and assessment, and List tools for code asset management, data asset management, development environment, and fully integrated visual. Let’s revisit the overview of different tool categories. In data management, most of an enterprise’s relevant data is stored in an Oracle Database, in Microsoft SQL Server, or an IBM Db2. Although open-source databases are coming to the forefront, these three data management products are considered industry-standard and will be around for a while. In addition, it’s not only about functionality. Since data is the heart of every organization, commercial support availability plays a major role. Commercial supports are delivered directly from software vendors, influential partners, and support networks. Let’s start with commercial data integration tools that comprise extract, transform, and load (ETL) tools. According to a Gartner Magic Quadrant, Informatica PowerCenter and IBM InfoSphere DataStage are the leaders. These are followed by SAP, Oracle, SAS, Talend, and Microsoft products. These tools support the design and deployment of ETL data processing pipelines through a graphical interface. They bring along connectors to most of the commercial and open-source target information systems. Finally, Watson Studio Desktop includes a component called Data Refinery, which enables definition and execution of data integration processes in a spreadsheet-style. In the commercial environment, data visualizations use business intelligence (BI) tools. The focus of these tools is to create visual reports and live dashboards. The most prominent commercial representatives are: Tableau, Microsoft Power BI, and IBM Cognos Analytics. Another type of visualization targets data scientists rather than end users. For example, the visualization can show relationships between different columns in a table. This functionality is contained in Watson Studio Desktop. If you want to build a machine learning model with a commercial tool, you should use a data mining product. The most prominent products in that space are: SPSS Modeler and SAS enterprise miner. In addition, SPSS Modeler is also available in Watson Studio Desktop, based on the tool’s cloud version. Now, Model deployment in commercial software is tightly integrated into the model-building process. Here is an example of the SPSS Collaboration and Deployment Services, which is used to deploy any type of asset created by the SPSS software tools suite. The same holds for other vendors. Also, commercial software can export models in an open format. For example, SPSS Modeler supports exporting models as predictive model markup language (PMML), which an abundance of other commercial and open software packages can read. Model monitoring is a very new discipline. Currently, relevant commercial tools are not available. Therefore, open source is the first choice. The same is true for code asset management. Open source with Git and GitHub is the de facto standard. Data asset management, often called data governance or data lineage, is a crucial part of enterprise-grade data science. Data must be versioned and annotated with metadata. Vendors, including Informatica Enterprise Data Governance and IBM, provides tools for these specific tasks. The Information Governance Catalog covers functions like a data dictionary, which facilitates the discovery of data assets. Each data asset is assigned to a data steward or the data owner. The data owner is responsible for that data asset and can be contacted. Then, data lineage is covered, allowing tracking back the transformation steps in creating the data assets. The data lineage also includes a reference to the actual source data. Rules and policies can be added to reflect complex regulatory and business requirements for data privacy and retention. Watson Studio is a fully integrated development environment for data scientists. Most people consume it through the cloud. And there is also a desktop version available. Watson Studio Desktop combines Jupyter Notebooks with graphical tools to maximize the performance of data scientists. Watson Studio, together with Watson Open Scale, is a fully integrated tool covering the data science life cycle involving all tasks discussed previously. They can be deployed in a local data center, on top of Kubernetes / RedHat OpenShift. Another example of a fully integrated commercial tool is H2O Driverless AI, which covers the complete data science life cycle. In this video, you learned that: Commercial tools support the most common tasks in data science. Data management tools are Oracle Database, Microsoft SQL Server, and IBM Db2. Data integration tools are mainly provided by Informatica PowerCenter and IBM InfoSphere DataStage. These are followed by products from SAP, Oracle, SAS, Talend, Microsoft, and Watson Studio Desktop. Model building tools are SPSS Modeler, and SAS enterprise miner. SPSS Modeler is also available in Watson Studio Desktop. Informatica and IBM provide data asset management tools. And finally, Watson Studio, together with Watson Open Scale is a fully integrated tool covering the data science life cycle.