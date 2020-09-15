Contributing to repositories via pull request (Optional)

Ok so this is the last video now, on the series 'Git for Dummies'. So, I just want to show you how to fork a repository on github, how to commit to a forked repository and how to create a pull request. So lets consider you want to contribute to the very best and most important github repository on the planet. This is the coursera repository in the IBM organization which I’m maintaining, and lets assume you have found an error in one of those software components. I mean its impossible there is an error but just consider there is an error and you want to fix it. So what we can actually do is, you can either ask me to give you commit rights to that repository but its better if you just create a fork of this repository and then commit to your repository, to your fork and create a pull request. Let me show you how that works, so you see here 529 other folks already forked this repository. By the way just give me a star if you like, I want to have 1,000 stars soon! Here you can click on fork, and then it asks you where you want to fork it into. So this is in the IBM organization, and then I’m forking it into my private account. That means I will have a coursera repository in my account here, and you see here even its showing me 'forked from IBM/Coursera' Now I can change something, I can either make changes directly in here but to make it a bit more complicated, lets actually make the changes locally. So I clone it, oh I shouldn't forget to show you to add your RSA public key to the github repo, no, github system. But I will do it later, so now cloning this Coursera repository, this remote repository into my local repository. You see here again its in the 'romeokienzler' account, which is basically a copy of the official IBM one. I think we have to wait a bit because its quite huge, I should have set up two little test repositories but anyway, lets wait for that long. While we are waiting let me show you something else. That’s about the SSH keys, and now in our home folder, and in your home folder you have an SSH folder. I have already created the key so that’s a private key, never give it to anybody and never ever show it, the contents to anybody. And you create those and you can set a passphrase for the keys and I will put the commands for creating those into the description of this video. But that’s the public key that you can safely give to anybody and share with anybody. So I can also do that here, so I can show you the contents. So see, that’s the public key, and what I do is if I go to the github page, I have to go to, I think the account settings, SSH and GPG keys. You see here, here you have to add the key, so you can say new SSH key and you just paste the contents of the public key. And now I’m not doing that because I’ve already added it. But that’s all you need to do in github! And from now on you can use SSH because only you have the corresponding private key to that public key here therefore you can safely authenticate against github. So you also know this and I’m hoping that in the meanwhile, this other cloning is done. So go to coursera and lets have a look into that repository and so we have the readme for example, lets have a look at the readme. Maybe there is something I can improve on the readme. So this is the github project for the following coursera specialization. So lets put Coursera into a capital and save. Ok as you remember I need to say 'git add' and then if I say 'git status' the readme file is modified. I say ok, 'git commit'. I say now message and now it’s important since it’s a real repository I just can’t write a crap message. 'corrected little typo' and now I say git, push OK. So now the corrected readme is in my local repository and in the remote repository. But only in my private account, if I go to this repository here, so in my private account, then if I click on readme. So first of all you see here 21 seconds ago it has been changed. You see here the commit message 'corrected little typo'. And if you click on the readme you see here now the C is now capitalcase. Now I want to get this change back into the official repository IBM/Coursera. And you see here there is a contributor, so she also committed some stuff via pull request into the main repository so its straightforward. You can create a pull request easily here, on that button and then the difference between my repository and the official repository is just used and you see here the only difference is here the little typo correction and say create pull request. So that’s something I’m doing as a potential contributor and I say create pull request. So now I myself as I’m an administrator of the IBM repository, I will get an email and you see here I’m already forwarded (to the IBM repository) so let’s consider I am not Romeo, I am somebody else the administrator of the repository and here I see there is a pull request coming in and I will review it So I see ok someone fixed a little typo in my repository that’s something that I can definitely accept. So I say merge pull request, confirm merge and usually what I say is merged, thanks a lot, or so, to be polite to your contributors. Now here I’m in the Coursera repository and if you now click on readme you see here, there’s a capitalcase and that’s basically how it looks. Now here you see he commit and the commit message. And that’s basically all, so I hope this helped you a bit and with that knowledge you will survive around eighty percent of your git and github problems and work. If you have specific questions feel free to ask me in the discussion forum or in the comments below the video and thanks for watching and have a nice day! Bye! Thank you very much!