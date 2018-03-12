Welcome to “Data Sets – Powering Data Science.” After watching this video, you will be able to define a data set, describe the types of data ownership, list the sources of data, and describe the Community Data License Agreement. Let’s first define what a dataset is. A data set is a structured collection of data. Data embodies information represented as text, numbers, or media such as images, audio, or video files. A tabular data set comprises a collection of rows containing columns that store the information. One popular tabular data format is "comma separated values," or CSV. A CSV file is a delimited text file where each line represents a row, and a comma separates data values. For example, imagine a dataset of observations from a weather station. Each row represents an observation at a given time, while each column contains information about that observation, such as the temperature, humidity, and other weather conditions. Hierarchical or network data structures are typically used to represent relationships between data. Hierarchical data is organized in a tree-like format, whereas network data is stored as a graph. For example, the connections between people on a social networking website are often represented as a graph. A data set might also include raw data files, such as images or audio. The Modified National Institute of Standards and Technology (MNIST) dataset is popular for data science. It contains images of handwritten digits and is commonly used to train image processing systems. Traditionally, most data sets were private because they contained proprietary or confidential information such as customer data, pricing data, or other commercially sensitive information. These datasets are typically not shared publicly. Over time, many public and private entities such as scientific institutions, governments, organizations, and even companies have started making data sets available to the public as “open data,” providing free information. For example, the United Nations and federal and municipal governments worldwide have published many datasets on their websites, covering the economy, society, healthcare, transportation, the environment, and much more. Access to these and other open datasets enables data scientists, researchers, analysts, and others to uncover previously unknown and potentially valuable insights. They are used to create new applications for commercial purposes and the public good. They are also used to carry out further research. Open data has played a significant role in the growth of data science, machine learning, and artificial intelligence. It has allowed practitioners to hone their skills in various data sets. There are many open data sources on the internet. You can find a comprehensive list of available data portals worldwide on the Open Knowledge Foundation’s datacatalogs.org website. The United Nations, the European Union, and many other governmental and intergovernmental organizations maintain data repositories providing access to a wide range of information. On Kaggle, a popular data science online community, you can find (and contribute) data sets that might be of general interest. Google provides a search engine that might help you find data sets that could be of value to you. Open data distribution and use might be restricted, as defined by certain licensing terms. Without a license for open data distribution, many data sets were shared in the past under open-source software licenses. These licenses were not designed to cover specific considerations related to the distribution and use of data sets. To address the issue, the Linux Foundation created the Community Data License Agreement, or CDLA. Two licenses were initially created for sharing data: CDLA-Sharing and CDLA-Permissive. The CDLA-Sharing license grants you permission to use and modify the data. The license stipulates that if you publish your modified version of the data, you must do so under the same license terms as the original data. The CDLA-Permissive license also grants you permission to use and modify the data. However, you are not required to share changes to the data. Note that neither license imposes any restrictions on results you might derive by using the data, which is important in data science. Let’s say, for example, that you are building a model that performs a prediction. If you are training the model using CDLA-licensed data sets, you are under no obligation to share the model or to share it under a specific license if you choose to share it. In this video, you’ve learned Open data is fundamental to Data Science. Community Data License Agreement makes it easier to share open data, and Open datasets might not meet enterprise requirements, due to the impact they might have on the business.