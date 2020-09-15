GitHub - Getting Started

IBM
Tools for Data Science
IBM

4.5 (24,121 ratings)

280K Students Enrolled

Data Science, Github, Python Programming, Jupyter notebooks, Rstudio

AJ

Sep 15, 2020

Absolutely Loved this course!! Challenging at times to keep up with all the terms and processes. The course provided great insight into Data Science. Would highly recommend it as your first course.

TY

Sep 25, 2020

The course is interesting. It presents large spectrum of tools. It could be more helpful to provide general information on different tools and focus on few of them such as R, GitHub for example.

Open Source Tools

In this module, you will learn about three popular tools used in data science: GitHub, Jupyter Notebooks, and RStudio IDE. You will become familiar with the features of each tool, and what makes these tools so popular among data scientists today.

Overview of Git/GitHub4:27
GitHub - Getting Started3:26
GitHub - Working with Branches5:25
Git and GitHub via command line (Optional)9:14
Branching and merging via command line (Optional)5:33
Contributing to repositories via pull request (Optional)8:41

    Aije Egwaikhide

    Senior Data Scientist

    Svetlana Levitan

    Senior Developer Advocate with IBM Center for Open Data and AI Technologies

    Romeo Kienzler

    Chief Data Scientist, Course Lead

