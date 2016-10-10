Module 10 - SSC 2 (2012) - Summary Doc and other Theories

The second set of questions that I'd like to address are two, and the first one is a pretty quick one, which is will there be a summary documentation download available at the end of the course? And this was posted by anonymous. And it got quite a few upvotes and viewings, so I just wanted to quickly respond to it. So the final lecture, the summary lecture, goes through all of the theories in briefer form. But you can also download every lecture transcript off the lecture site. In addition, there are the slide decks for every lecture as well. And we also posted summary tables of all the theories. So that's quite a bit of material, however I do agree that a single text would be useful. So I just haven't had time yet to compile everything into kind of a book or textbook where all these lectures are kind of in a single document. And that seems to be a thing that a lot of these courses do and provide as a hard copy for a very nominal fee, but also as a digitized copy. So we may try to do that in the future. And maybe next year, but in the mean time it's all free and available through all those links on the lectures and in the summary tables, okay? So hopefully you find that. The other question that I wanted to address was posted by Delnoy, and he asks, are there important organizational analysis theories that you missed in this course? And, obviously, there are. No course can cover everything. And there's many many more texts I could include and cover. And I think, for example, Felix and Norton do a nice job of relating a variety of texts that seem to be relevant and pertinent. But if you would like, you can look at the supplemental readings of each week of the course. I've tried to provide material for those of you who want more in any particular topic. And hopefully that helps you see a greater breadth. There are clearly other theories that I didn't address that could be, like organizational evolution has a group, there's Taylorism, it was a theory there. Bureaucracy someone mentioned, of course. Centralization ideas by Chandler. There's institutional theory, not just neo-institutional theory, so people like Philip Selznick who wrote about the Tennessee Valley Authority, people like that, and [INAUDIBLE] on bureaucratic phenomenon, etc. And it goes on and on, there are many, many theorists out there I didn't address, people who write about disasters in organizations like Charles Perrault. There's people who do complexity theory, on it goes, and it's difficult to pick. The bottomline is that this is kind of a course that's a survey course. It's an introduction to organizations. It's called organizational analysis because I just view all of us as analysts, even if we aren't managers, or just as individuals experiencing organizations, that this course helps you reflect on that kind of experience, as more analytic. And that it brings out nuances of it that help enrich your experiences, and help you think more clearly about them. That said, it's basically an introductory course that you would see in most MBA programs, if not, sociology and elsewhere. And, of course, the course has biases toward my expertise. And that happens to be in education, non-profits and policy, but obviously over time we'll integrate more international cases and we'll integrate more kind of for-profit cases given the interest in that. I have that interest, I just need students to push me in that direction, and I think that's what you're doing. And hopefully next year we integrate more of those things. The key thing about this course though is, I think a lot of you caught on that, that the bent is, kind of the bias is toward theory. And the reason I'm such a fan of theory is because I see them as different lenses or ways of seeing, it's not just a few concepts. It's an entire system of understanding that these theories afford. They focus you on certain elements. They focus you on certain ways of functioning and of processing kinds of organizational behavior. And through that I kind of feel like you become multilingual and I really feel like there's a great strength in that. A lot of research has been done on what do students find most useful about their course and college and university experiences, and it tends to be this kind of capacity for critical thinking, for getting out of their own perspectives and adopting other viewpoints and understandings. And to be able to juxtapose those and recognize their differences and when and where they might appeal or not. And through that, you kind of, you don't learn a laundry list of things that you're told to do, but you learn ways of seeing anything. And it can be applied across a myriad of situations, I think. And that's far more useful to me, and if anything, the mantra of the course has been kind of like what Einstein said. There's nothing more practical than a good theory, and I do think that, and it's been very useful for me. It's given me quite a bit of versatility in terms of how I see things and a great deal of use value to quite a few different contexts. Now, a lot of you also asked, are there other ways we can think of these theories? I tried to relate in the summary lecture how they do pertain the units of analysis. I think an anonymous writer in that thread actually did a better job. [LAUGH] A little more nuanced, in terms of macro levels of analysis to meso to micro to sub-micro. I think that's very useful. I try to relate that in a more core sense. But then also in terms of dimensions of structure, culture, structure, phases of organization and even different sectors. So I try to offer various ways in which you could approach these theories and kind of categorize them into kind of master frames of sorts. So hopefully that proves helpful to you. And then another person also asked, Javier asked, do these theories that I presented have support, empirical support? And the answer is yes, that's why they're theories. And quite a bit of literature that I couldn't relate. And for the last 20 years, I mean, if you ask me what's been happening, is that a lot of the research is trying to establish a lot of these elements and theories, with a lowercase t, that are subsumed under these grand theories that I related. And so you see a lot of smaller studies on population ecology or neo-institutionalism or resource dependence or networks that are being applied all over the place with empirical evidence, and hopefully all the supplemental readings offered you some kind of bread crumbs in terms of following those kinds of empirical evidence that have been kind of established out there. So that's my sense of organization analysis theories, that here's a course that's supposed to be kind of a general overview. And hopefully over time, I'll provide it in a more enriched way that gets more in the directions that everybody wants. But still kind of retains that core perspective of theoretical views, offer this kind of critical thinking skill that you wouldn't have, the kind of skillset and capacity that hopefully the best courses would afford or what I think of this as affording, and hopefully we can keep that going and extend it in various ways. So, thanks.