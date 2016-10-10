Module 10 - SSC 3 (2012) - Analyst and Take-away: Future

Hi, so these final screen-side lectures that I want to give, I'm going to answer the question that Shirley asked, which is a very broad question about being an organizational analyst, as well as Carmela's question about what are your major takeaways from the course. In terms of Shirley's question, it's quite salient to ask this at the end of the course. After taking ten weeks of this on organizational theories and case applications and trying to think like managers through these theories. It makes sense that some of you want to continue doing this. And the question becomes, well how? What can I do? And so Shirley's series of questions are quite helpful for that regard. And I think that Ken, Veronica, Lani and Rena do a tremendous job of answering them. So when somebody says how do you become a good organizational analyst, you learn by doing obviously, so you actually get experience at it, of course. But then you learn about, remember organizational learning. And this is the idea of theories, theories if we just seek sequentially sample through experience, we have a limited understanding of things or a limited scope. By learning theories, you learn entirely different views on things, and that can be quite helpful. So I think the combination of experience and application with theoretical development would make you a good organizational analyst. So you get out of your mode and you think about things that are beyond your experience and seek them out, that would be helpful. The second question was, what sort of person is necessary for being an organizational analyst. And a lot of you wrote that it basically has to be someone that's interested in organizations, that they're passionate about them, that they think about them all of the time. In my case, I tend to reflect on the circumstances I'm in, and that includes my own institution, my own, all kinds of situations I go through. It's like running downhill, you have to do it kind of thing. And I approach that analytically, because I want to try to understand the situation. And so there's a lot of intrinsic motive behind it. It's not just something that I'm doing for income and what have you. It's actually an interest in every thing around me. And I think a lot of analysts are that way. It also helps to be able to not only think about particulars, like particular cases but to extrapolate out from that. To abstract out from that and think about what class of phenomenon is this. Think meta about something. What class of case is this and will certain theories explain it. And is that something that's more generalizable? How does it change in other contexts? What's going on? What does this mean for our understandings of these phenomenon? To constantly ask those questions, I feel like you develop knowledge that's a little richer and deeper, and more informed. I think others said that you have to be a great observer. That's probably true. You need to notice things around you, a listener. You need to be open minded to alternative issues and concerns, or even perspectives. Because often your clients, or even your students, will come from things from very different angles and concerns. And if you're unable to grasp that viewpoint, it means you're unable to understand where they're coming from. And probably unable to afford them a transition across different viewpoints or world views or theories or understandings and to transform their own behavior. So I think that's important for becoming a good analyst. Now, how to be a successful one, well, obviously it helps to help organizations you're involved with. And this doesn't necessarily mean monetarily. It can be in terms of understanding. All too often when I've been asked to consult or understand a firm, often the greatest asset I can bring is a different perspective or understanding. Or that I paraphrase back what a CEO, or manager, or employees feel in a way that helps them better understand their own circumstances. That can be enlightening to them and useful. That said, yes it would be nice to have some kind of improvement return on organizations. And that can further your reputation. You all [INAUDIBLE] lot of analysts write quite a bit in terms of developing a reputation, and get around and about in the lecture circuits, and by doing consulting. So they develop a reputation. And that comes into the idea of doing it notion. Now there's another question that Shirley posted, which are what are the pros and cons for organizational analysts? And the pros for me are obviously intrinsic, in terms understanding circumstances, being of value to others in need, and things like that within an organization. There is this nice objective stance that you can take as an analyst where all too often organizations are full of politics. To stand apart from that is nice as an analyst that you remain somewhat unattached and objective. But that can also be a con, a downside that, here you have, you're not an entrepreneur as an analyst, you're somewhat detached. And it can be frustrating to some extent when people don't listen to you or they actually use you as a consultant for legitimacy reasons, that they'd like someone like me there. So they can claim it and put it on their website that they're being helped by that. But not necessarily having an authentic interest in understanding their own circumstances. But these are all things that you need, occupation probably confronts to some extent. There are other things like what are some common challenges? Common challenges are ones that we already mentioned which are, you're often an outsider, and so the credibility or trust issue is always there. And whether the motives for hiring you are different than actually being of value, or actually seeing what you have to offer as being useful to them as opposed to just legitimating. Another thing is that there are politics involved, so that you can analyze a firm and find yourself having the research pulled or the plug pulled because of politics or views within it. And I do think that that overload on available information is a clear one, particularly today with more and more digital information. And the mountains of information you can get as an analysis now has become immense to the point to where if you want to be a good one. It helps to have strong quantitative skills in statistics, in programming, even in terms of scraping information off these records and compiling them and representing them in a various ways. And those can be quite useful as well as effective means of communicating all that information and distilling it in narratives that make sense. And this is again where theories to me come in useful that they do offer narratives. And then the other questions I think you guys do a better job than I can of answering. The general take home I had, though, is that I really do see this course as being of value beyond you as an analyst. I think it's you, as a participant in organizations, as an informed public. As opposed to just someone walking through these things in a dream. Here you have a richer experience of the world you're in and a richer vocabulary and understanding of it, right? I really do strongly feel that a lot of what you got. And sure it's going to be applied as consultants, teacher planners, managers, team leaders, etc. But even as an employee, this makes your work life and the conundrums and the perplexity you have about it a little more clear hopefully. And it gives you some kind of way of comprehending it. So at the very worst, I mean, analytic skills about organizations or the capacity to reflect on it, can do quite a bit for you. I know that as a leader of organizations, we often think that this kind of leadership is intuitive and luck, in many cases. But I do think that a lot of leaders do benefit from the capacity to analyze and reflect upon their circumstances. It's hard to control luck and intuition and develop that to some extent. But it is feasible to develop knowledge and skills. And I think that, with that, it's surprising how much more opportunities for luck occur and so, hopefully even as an analyst, you become slightly more of a leader, as well, within these organizations. Now the final question was, apologize for shuffling paper here, was about what are you major take aways from this course. And Carmella asks this, I think that's a terrific question and I was flattered to death to see so many people. Finding value in what I had to offer and it means a lot to me. And it means a lot to the TAs, to experience that. Obviously we're doing this out of intrinsic motives, not extrinsic value that we get. But that, to feel like what we do makes a difference. And it's been quite valuable to us from you if we did something right. And so the kind of things people have been saying we did right, and thank you for saying that, was you got. Meaningful ways of seeing how organizational experiences, how your, your own experiences, can be articulated. And, you consider views that you wouldn't learn otherwise, that had opened your mind, that had made you multilingual in this course. For me, this is was people like Steve, Ivan, JC, Eradska, Latha, Wendy, Meerta. For me, as a teacher, I'd like to teach something that's transformative, that changes, that revolves your mind, empowers your mind, gives you different minds [LAUGH] of sorts. And I always felt like theories afforded that, and arguably that's not always the case. There are other things out there that are important to learn. But in this course, I felt like with organizations, that was a useful skill, an asset. Now JC and Latha and various other people said, look, forum was terrific. It offered insights and interactions. Even though it is asynchronous and we see these threads, these streams of things nonetheless over time you do get a sense for each other. I feel like I know quite a few of you, or at least have an impression of you. And I feel like you've given me a more concerted intelligent and willed thought than you would in a conversation. When I talk now, I'm kind of winging it partly. And I don't always say exactly what I want to say and I wish I'd changed something before. Well in these writings on these little posts, I feel like we can say what we intentionally mean in a short brief thing that's quite effective. And if you follow these lists I think we learned quite a bit and I think a lot of you picked up on that too. Other ones of you also argued that this is a new way of learning, that you felt like from this course, via an online course, mind you, that it was feasible to have a new way of learning that was effective. It may not be as effective as face to face, but the truth is it's hard for us all to be face to face As often as we would wish and with the people we would wish. And that these asynchronous environments like online course maybe have some appeal and some value. And so trying to figure out what this and how to present it, I think is hopefully, something that we develop and nurture and hopefully becomes something of value to people out there. All of you mentioned a bunch of specifics. So a lot you mentioned organized anarchy, garbage can theory, organizational learning, culture, environmental influences, network forms of organizing, the institutional theory. A lot of you identified theories as offering you new ways of seeing things, in particular theories. A lot of you enjoyed the managerial applications where I would take each theory and articulate, look it's not just a way of seeing. It also implies a way of organizing and things prescriptions of what you can do to accomplish certain claims of functioning. Some of you mentioned the cases, obviously I think we need to expand on this so we'll work on that, but I also think that some of you found value in those. But in the end, I mean, I know it sounds silly, I'm a total idealist perhaps that the best courses for me were always ones that made my mind flip. It made my mind change, it transformed me. And hopefully theories can do that and hopefully these theories have transformed the way you can think about organizations and your experiences in them. They draw your attention to different elements and units of analysis. They draw your attention to different processes and functionings of firms. They become methods of understanding. And I also think that they become relevent to different features of organizations and different phases. And we can start to think about them with master frames or narratives that organize how we use them and in a relationship and in combinations that can help really flush out an experience and help us analyze circumstances for the betterment of our lives and for firms. So hopefully that came across. I hope many of you did get this kind of experience from the course. Please come back next year if you didn't do the advanced track, or if you only did the basic, or if you didn't even finish the course. I will offer it again in the fall. And I think the idea is that we have all kinds of hopes and plans for making the course better and we're hoping to add more cases, for profits, international firms. We're hoping to create a general track where there's more short answer peer grading. I'm imagining things like this course having multiple tracks even more advanced with more specific kinds of expertise within certain kinds of domains, like industries. And so that over time, this course can morph and evolve retaining some of the basic certificates that we have. But then affording you avenue to enrich your skills and experiences and what I can offer to you in new ways that I could never do through typical course. So hopefully we'll keep figuring this out and with your feedback, and much of it has been extremely useful. And we're very grateful for your patience and your time, and understanding about even the exam and why we had to do it the way we did, and putting up with it. We appreciate all that. And please keep it coming, the feedback. The forum will be closed for a week, and I apologize. The exam forum will be opened for questions about the exam. It's purely because of issues with exams in other courses and all the recommendations we got. And I want to be sensitive to all the hard work you've done. And so that we preserve the legitimacy of what you do, so that you get a certificate of accomplishment that means something, at least in as many cases as we can afford. But then after that we'll open the forum again and I'd love to hear your feedback, anything that you'd like to tell us we'll pay attention to and we'll analyze everything. And then in a couple of weeks later, hopefully we'll have downloaded all of these information, compile it and we can start allocating certificates. But again if you don't accomplish it this year, please realize you can come back next year. It's going to be much of the same material, hopefully improved. And I will have similar tracks but hopefully with other options and bells and whistles that make you see this as perhaps a locus for you to develop not just this year but maybe for multiple years, okay. So again, my deepest thanks, and from my TAs and from everyone here at Stanford, have a great new year. Thanks.