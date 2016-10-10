Module 6 - SSC3 - Desirable Organizational Culture (2012)

Hi, the second question I asked of all of you was one that I wasn't sure how to answer and it came from reading Kunda. And what I asked you was, what is a desirable organizational and moral culture to have in a firm? And Kunda's argument about tech was such that, here you have an integrated culture that even if it does serve the interest of the individual, and even if it had this positive relevance to the individuals within it, that you're still subjected to some kind of ideology. And so, there was something discomforting about that. And then, within Martin and Meyerson, they talk about differentiated and ambiguous cultures and the possibility that there could be context where you might want those. So it made me kind of wonder, well, how do I judge? How do I make a decision on which culture to adopt? And on what basis do I make those judgements? So I'm not sure I have a clear answer for you, but I can at least describe to you the analytic bases on which we might make a decision, and leave it up to you guys to decide in some sense for your cases. So, here are the various arguments. One was you pick an organization culture when the values of it agree with you. So, it's a fit with the employee, so it's a match between your personal values or personal kinds of beliefs and those of the firm. And I think there's a lot to this and explains why a lot of people join many of the organizations they're in. That they would eventually leave them if they don't tit their personal beliefs. It's hard to live that way against your beliefs every day. So I think that's a feasible argument for at least a personal decision about the culture. Whether that's how you would build a collective culture for an organization, that's another matter. Another argument for building or deciding on what an organizational culture to use or build is the fit with a particular type of organization. So some of you out there said that you would prefer to have an organizational culture that fits the type of organization. And here the idea might be that firms that require knowledge creation and innovation on individual creativity would be less flexible perhaps and you might want a differentiated or even an ambiguous one, particularly in times of organizational change. And in those contexts, an individual can express freedom or have a chance of kind of getting around ideologies or creating their own. So that was kind of a refrain in some of the posts. A third kind of way of deciding on an organizational culture is to consider its fit with mission. And here it's talking about you pick those first coarse constructs about the culture, like the mission and goals, that you think are central. And then, from that, you decide on the rest of the culture that would align with that and reinforce it. And my prior response on the screen side chat seemed to be like this, but, I think, it was, really, I just meant it in a pragmatic way in the last screen side chat. I'm not sure if that's, actually, ultimately, the way I would pick the missions and the goals as well, that a culture would include that as well. So, but it's something to think about, that perhaps the alignment of the rituals has to kind of fit, at least if you want a concise or clear culture with those values. Now, another view, a fourth view out there, was that the best culture is the one that fits the organization's success and survival. And this is kind of a logic of consequence. It's viewing an organizational culture as one that its utility depends on its results. And so here Eugenia had a nice summary of this which was, in my personal experience, I would say a desirable organization culture is one that makes people want to stay with the organization for awhile. One that makes people more effective. One that makes organizations sustainable and this can be achieved by a common goal, certain flexibility around procedures, informal community of colleagues, goes into a series of kinds of more concrete prescriptions. But I think that the general idea is that the organizational culture is only as good or as appropriate as it survives the needs the firm and the participants within it and has that kind of consequence. I think there's quite a bit of value in that, and it's a very practical and reasonable suggestion. However, whether you're part of a moral organization is something to consider next. Because it could be you have all that alignment and consequences that are beneficial to the organization as accomplishments, but maybe not ethical, in the end. There have been many organizations out there, which have pursued unethical goals. So a lot of you mentioned there that some believe that organizations should have universal ethical values. That these should kind of not be cruel organizations, that they serve the public good in some sense, or have some mission to it that fits our universal ethic, say, so it doesn't violate those. So I think that Cheryl Torrado summarizes up these features by saying it's an interesting question and she thinks there's multiple elements that an individual organization has to define before coming to a decision about the appropriate culture. And one is the type of organization you belong to, what the past and current culture of the organization is, and how it relates to the mission and goals of the organization as a whole, whether it fits the individuals and then finally how you define desirable. [COUGH] Excuse me. And by that it's like the ethics and the consequences.