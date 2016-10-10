Module 7 - SSC 3 - Improving Forums (2013)

The last screen site chat I want to do this week concerns my organizational learning challenge that Lori Carlton was very kind enough to put up as a question for you guys to answer. And, in it she wrote, she quoted my question, what we need to hear from you guys, whether there are better ways of organizing these dialogues on the forum threads and discussions. So that we could retain what we learned, and pass it on for year after year. And I kind of wondered if you could suggest clever ways for us to organize and access the dialogues. I mean what's happening is just to give you some insight behind the scenes is you know, we're probably going to re run this course multiple times potentially ten, for all I know. and the effort to kind of provide it to as many people as would find it beneficial or interesting. And the initial setup of the course the first time, Stanford allowed me to make it one of my course teaching credits. So I could kind of and a little funding to get assistance to getting all the material up and recordings done, and all of that. that was last year. Now, now we're on our own budget and our own time, and as we redo this course, we have to think of ways to automate. Because our, our paid work and other jobs and other efforts as well as maybe even other courses that we'd like to make for, for public consumption. require a lot of effort that we'd like to turn to. So we're, we're constantly trying to find ways to make this available freely. at a low cost so we don't have to manage them all the time because it is labor intense. so that's a lot of what's going on behind the scenes is to try to provide this but to help you have a, a wonderful experience to Knowing full well, that I, I just can't do this every single week, for ad ad infinitum. Unless there's some kind of support somewhere. so it's, it's difficult. But we're trying to find ways. Now with the, the actual form itself, there's so much there that's a resource, and last year was just as wonderful, in many regards. And, I keep thinking there must be a way to make it into organizational memory or usage, and this happens in all kinds of places with list serve now. you know, Stack Overflow is a common, you know, forum and, and, thread, and listserv that people like for programming things, where people post questions and ask for a solution and, people rank them and they go to the top and then solve, and they move on. a lot of our questions aren't like that, you know, we can come back to them and we'd like to come back to them and elaborate them in different ways. However we'd, we'd also like to more immediately access the more insightful comments and threads because you know, we just don't have time, you don't have time. As busy as I am, you are too. And so if we can think of ways to make all these courses have these qualities that would be great. So the kind of solutions you guys proposed to retain your input but also access prior year's inputs and threads was the following, and. quite a few of you like Milroy and Cathy argued that, Wiki would be great. and mind you there is a Wiki link at the bottom of the page. I, you know we, we had it there last year and I encouraged people to use it. And very few did. maybe you guys can make use of it. And, and help spread that. I don't really know for sure how to do that. the other suggestion was, summary papers, by Shareef. Argued that maybe having you guys summarize your experiences, and we put those into, kind of a journal or some kind of, Testament that we preserve, at the end of the course as part of your requirements, and I don't think we'll institute it this year but it could be in future years, in future courses. and that could be studied by people who run the course, as a way of accessing the general experiences you have. that was interesting, and others of you, like, Susanna. Arubia argued that summaries and summaries of each thread that were tagged and posted there at the end or somewhere in a thread could be really useful. I may ask CTA's possibly as, as a help to you as to pin those to each thread. So they go to the top. And I don't know if you, you don't have that function as a user but I think the CTAs could, and that might be a way of, guiding interest in, helping you access that information later to kind of remember. that whole thread would have without having to read all 120 or 50 or whatever entries. So, like those are all great ideas. the other things that we're doing, you know, so I did respond to this by offering extra credit to people that have some people missed dates for up voting or posting comments. So this is a, a summary is a quick way, low cost that people can catch up. It's an incentive for extra credit, and I think that will help, and maybe if I get CTAs to label those if they have time, and pin them, that might be a useful resource to you. And, it's also low cost and it doesn't require a large change to the current system. So, it sounds reasonable for us to implement in the short term. other things that you know, seem reasonable to do as well, where up voting doesn't seem to always work for me, to see it interesting threads is to kind of distribute that responsibility a little bit. More and, and CTAs again might be something that we can use for that. the CTA function on Coursera, is new to us and to the CTAs who have been immensely patient in giving and I'm grateful to them. And we're both trying to figure out how to utilize them best. and to make the experience rewarding for them and this could be a great way to do that. so like CTAs noting, pinning where there are, great summaries that can go to the top. Or I notice that they also, highlight some summary, some kind of post as more insightful to them. And that helps guide attention but beyond that it's drawing attention to me as to which ones I should do a screen side chat on. Now note, that I am refusing past screen side chats now, as one responses well because you know I think these [INAUDIBLE] is right that past years posts and my answers to them weren't terribly different from this years. And the knowledge and the insights they had, are something that you could benefit from, in an efficient way and I want to make that available if I can. So that's what we've done and hopefully we'll weave in all these past screen side chats. over time. the other thing that people mentioned was a live session. And I thought about that and a lot of courses do offer or some of them do offer a live session with, with some students. And it's limited though, so access is pretty limited and, and so I always kind of am a little nervous about that. but I'd like to open it up. and so, hopefully, overtime we can figure out how it do that better. I think the group chats have been useful for the people that have engaged in them as we figure out that technology and hopefully we can implement that. As [INAUDIBLE] kind of group projects may be, [UNKNOWN]. Efforts, were maybe, in A future version of this course. I can implement what we do here at Stanford, which is have the students do more of a group project where they synthesis multiple theories and apply them to a single case of their own choosing. you know, that might be great or even finding more of a design school, kind of exercise where I ask you guys to identify actual problems in organizations and you know you, as group projects identify various solutions that you think you could implement. and then you design those implementations and actually carry them out and report back to the, the forum. So there are a variety of things that we could do that I think would be, and then we preserve those in memory on this course. So a variety of things that we could try to do, I think every time we try to do something new. You notice that the technological glitches occur where we have to troubleshoot and unexpected things from a minor change can reverberate through the system. And we're very fortunate to have great staff that help and try to figure it out, but it is it adds additional labor. And we're still at that point where. resources are ending on these kind of MOOCs, at least for this MOOC. So we have to think of ways to automate so that this can be provided until, til interest wanes or other versions of this course can arise or other resources could, you know. Revise this course and present it in a better way that's slick and you know developed with like some of these really snazzy moves that you see now that are coming out later. they seem to have large budgets and larger staffs and learn from the mistakes of others. So we're going to try to keep changing and improving things. I will listen to your feedback, I'm interested in it, and I am eager to adopt quite a bit of the things you suggest. I, I, it's hard for me to jump on everything, so we'll try some things out, and as things go, the louder the biggest bird in the nest that squawks the most gets the most worms, right. So if you guys organize and push and make suggestions in a friendly, jovial way I'm sure we'll turn in that direction, alright. So thank you so much for your input and thank you for posting this thread [UNKNOWN] and hopefully we've taken you part of the way toward addressing this. Thanks.