Ben: My first tech job

Google
Operating Systems and You: Becoming a Power User
Google

4.7 (24,122 ratings)

360K Students Enrolled

Skills You'll Learn

Powershell, Linux File Systems, Linux, Command-Line Interface

  • 5 stars
    77.12%
  • 4 stars
    16.98%
  • 3 stars
    3.73%
  • 2 stars
    0.97%
  • 1 star
    1.18%

SG

Nov 27, 2021

Great course, lots of very challenging and useful information. You'll learn about Linux and some of the inner workings of Windows, plus lots of tools and programs that are really useful. Great course!

JA

Jun 21, 2019

From the lesson

Navigating the System

Windows: Display File Contents3:53
Linux: Display File Contents2:24
Windows: Modifying Text Files2:04
Linux: Modifying Text Files1:53
Windows Powershell3:09
Windows: Searching within Files6:15
Windows: Searching within Directories1:01
Linux: Searching within Files1:02
Windows: Input, Output, and the Pipeline7:02
Linux: Input, Output and Pipeline3:41
Windows and Linux Advanced Navigation1:40
Ben: My first tech job1:13

Taught By

  • Placeholder

    Google Career Certificates

