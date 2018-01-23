Ben: The power of computers

Operating Systems and You: Becoming a Power User
Google

4.7 (24,122 ratings)

 | 

360K Students Enrolled

Skills You'll Learn

Powershell, Linux File Systems, Linux, Command-Line Interface

4.7 (24,122 ratings)

  • 5 stars
    77.12%
  • 4 stars
    16.98%
  • 3 stars
    3.73%
  • 2 stars
    0.97%
  • 1 star
    1.18%

SG

Nov 27, 2021

Great course, lots of very challenging and useful information. You'll learn about Linux and some of the inner workings of Windows, plus lots of tools and programs that are really useful. Great course!

JA

Jun 21, 2019

From the lesson

Filesystems

Module Introduction0:49
Review of Filesystems2:33
Disk Partitioning and File System Essentials3:02
Windows: Disk Partitioning and Formatting a Filesystem6:59
Windows: Mounting and Unmounting a Filesystem0:51
Linux: Disk Partitioning and Formatting a Filesystem6:01
Linux: Mounting and Unmounting a Filesystem3:42
Windows: Swap3:44
Linux: Swap2:18
Windows: Files6:02
Linux: Files2:56
Windows: Disk Usage3:46
Linux: Disk Usage1:44
Windows: Filesystem Repair4:20
Linux: Filesystem Repair1:45
Ben: The power of computers1:16

    Google Career Certificates

