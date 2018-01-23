Users, Administrators, and Groups

video-placeholder
Loading...
Google
Operating Systems and You: Becoming a Power User
Google

4.7 (25,021 ratings)

 | 

390K Students Enrolled

View Syllabus

Skills You'll Learn

Powershell, Linux File Systems, Linux, Command-Line Interface

Reviews

4.7 (25,021 ratings)

  • 5 stars
    77.05%
  • 4 stars
    17%
  • 3 stars
    3.72%
  • 2 stars
    0.98%
  • 1 star
    1.22%

BO

Apr 1, 2019

This is my most favorite module module, especially the Linux, which is my all time favorite OS ever enjoy learning, working Programing, and configuring, and will continue enjoying til the end of time.

SG

Nov 27, 2021

Great course, lots of very challenging and useful information. You'll learn about Linux and some of the inner workings of Windows, plus lots of tools and programs that are really useful. Great course!

From the lesson

Users and Permissions

Users, Administrators, and Groups2:51
Windows: View User and Group Information4:57
Windows: View User and Group Information using CLI2:12
Linux: Users, Superuser and Beyond4:36
Windows: Passwords3:42
Linux: Passwords0:54
Windows: Adding and Removing Users5:10
Linux: Adding and Removing Users0:35
Mobile Users and Accounts3:29
Ben: Life as a CIO1:30

Taught By

  • Placeholder

    Google Career Certificates

Explore our Catalog

Join for free and get personalized recommendations, updates and offers.

Coursera Footer

Learn Something New

Popular Topics

Popular Certificates

Featured Articles

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Placeholder
Placeholder
Placeholder