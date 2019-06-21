Windows: Searching within Files

Operating Systems and You: Becoming a Power User
Google

4.7 (21,817 ratings)

 | 

290K Students Enrolled

Powershell, Linux File Systems, Linux, Command-Line Interface

Jun 21, 2019

Great course, lots of very challenging and useful information. You'll learn about Linux and some of the inner workings of Windows, plus lots of tools and programs that are really useful. Great course!

Dec 27, 2020

This course was very informative and challenging. I really appreciate the way the course was put together. It would be ore helpful if the links to the readings were from material other than Wikipedia.

From the lesson

Navigating the System

Windows: Display File Contents3:53
Linux: Display File Contents2:24
Windows: Modifying Text Files2:04
Linux: Modifying Text Files1:53
Windows Powershell3:09
Windows: Searching within Files6:15
Windows: Searching within Directories1:01
Linux: Searching within Files1:02
Windows: Input, Output, and the Pipeline7:02
Linux: Input, Output and Pipeline3:41
Windows and Linux Advanced Navigation1:40
Ben First Tech Job1:13

